Sars’ hurling dynasty was secured with county title in 2012

Dylan O'Connell looks back at the Riverstown's club triumph 11 years ago in an era when they were the team to beat on Leeside
Sarsfield forward Michael Cussen slicing through the Carrigtwohill defence. Picture: Des Barry.

Dylan O’ Connell

IT'S 11 years since Sarsfields ousted holders Carrigtwohill from the Cork Senior Hurling Championship at Páirc Uí Chaoimh as they rampaged towards their third title in five seasons.

Almost all the great clubs are attached to one era of hurling; from Na Piarsaigh in the 1990s to St Finbarr’s in the 1970s. Sars’ time started in 2008 when they defeated Bride Rovers by a point at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

That was a major relief to everyone in Riverstown and Glanmire, as they were chasing a third title since 1958. Their pursuit repeatedly came up short as they lost finals in 1989 and 1997, and each year the trophy seemed to drift further and further away.

The first win is always the hardest, as a team has to learn to get it over the line. Sars experienced this by digging in to secure a one-point victory over Bride Rovers in 2008. The next step is retaining the cup, and they fell short against Newtownshandrum in the 2009 final. 

The club were well beaten, with the side from Avondhu scoring 3-22 on the day, and they went on to reach the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Sarsfields did get the cup back in 2010, but they lost their grip in 2011, with Newtownshandrum once again their nemesis.

It’s those moments that can truly bring a panel together. 

In US sports, two titles are often the hallmark of a good team. 

Three in a short period of time is called a dynasty, with that tag only applying to the true elites. It really doesn’t matter if a team fails to defend their title. The true marker is the ability to keep coming back and to never be satisfied with one or two.

It can cement a legacy. 

Sarsfields did that in 2012, and their 2-20 to 2-10 victory over defending champions Carrigtwohill in the quarter-finals was another step towards hurling immortality.

John Horgan, who covered the game for The Echo described it perfectly: “There is no guarantee that Sars will end the season as champions but on evidence here, they are the team to beat.” 

 The team that played was filled with inter-county stars, a group that was led by Cian McCarthy. 

Picture: Des Barry
The forward, who is the son of GAA legend Teddy McCarthy, finished the game with 1-9 scored and four of the points were from open play. It was a near-perfect performance from the club stalwart, with his afternoon including three frees and two 65s.

At half-time, Sars led 1-8 to 0-7, with the four-point cushion fully deserved over the work done by their forwards on and off the ball.

The moment that seemed to change the complexion of the tie involved Carrigtwohill, with Niall McCarthy hitting the back of the net after getting around the Sarsfields defence. The referee blew up and brought this back over a misdemeanour by the Sars defence.

What could have been a moment of controversy to dominate weeks of discussion was quickly shelved through a hat-trick of scores from Cian McCarthy and William Kearney putting the ball over the bar. Sarsfields led by eight points and the team seemed to keep finding new levels with each substitute that was brought on.

With 10 minutes led to play, the scoreboard read 1-17 to 0-9 in favour of Sarsfields and they were hungry for more. What sealed the win was a pass from Michael Cussen that Fraggie Murphy caught, and he scored a goal.

The last piece of action on the pitch was a green flag that Carrigtwohill raised, and that just softened the score line.

The club went on to beat Cork Institute of Technology 3-11 to 0-14 in the semi-finals, and Bishopstown overcame Ballymartle in the other side of the draw.

The final was a strange affair; as an experienced and hardened Sarsfields panel came up against a club experiencing the biggest day out that Cork hurling had to offer for the first time.

What played out was one of the biggest tests that this Sars panel had to deal with, as Bishopstown were inspired by Cork star Pa Cronin. The forward scored six points, and that turned the game into a straight shoot-out between the two clubs. Sarsfields rallied and managed to seal their legacy with a 1-15 to 1-13 win, and Cian McCarthy once again made sure his club were champions by scoring eight points.

There was no run in the Munster Senior Club Hurling Championship as Sars were beaten by Thurles Sarsfields at the semi-final stage of the competition. 

The disappointment from that result was forgotten within two years, as Sars regained top spot by beating Glen Rovers 2-18 to 0-8 in the Cork Senior Hurling Championship final, the last one staged at the old Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Sarsfields v Carrigtwohill 2012: 

A Kennedy; D Kenneally, J Barry, C O’Sullivan; E Martin, R Ryan, D Roche; E Quigley, D Kearney; W Kearney, C McCarthy, G O’Loughlin; K Murphy, M Cussen, E O’Sullivan.

