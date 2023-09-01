Cobh host Treaty in First Division clash as season nears conclusion

TONIGHT, Cobh Ramblers are back at home as the league season nears its conclusion, as they face Munster rivals Treaty United.

Last time out, the Rams suffered a 4-1 defeat to Galway United, though it was a tough one for Keegan’s men to take, as they were certainly better than the scoreline implied.

Putting in a strong first half performance and finding an equaliser through Jack Doherty, it looked like Cobh were going to mount a real challenge in Eamonn Deacy Park, but they couldn’t match Galway’s tempo in the second half.

Treaty United managed an impressive 2-2 draw at home to Waterford, a result that will give them belief ahead of a trip to St Colman’s Park, where a win would see them get their playoff hopes back on track.

FORM

United have been in good form as of late, with their last league defeat coming against Galway at the start of the month, on a scoreline of 3-0. Since then, they’ve defeat Harps away and Kerry at home, and also picked up that draw against the Blues.

Treaty United will certainly be disappointed with their season so far, having not hit the highs of last year. They sit four points outside the playoff spots, and eight behind third placed Cobh.

The last time the two met was at Markets Field in June, where Liam Kervick’s goal was enough to see Cobh Ramblers over the line. Treaty are yet to beat Cobh this season in three attempts, with their last win over the Rams being a 1-0 win in Limerick in September last season.

The last time that United picked up a win over Cobh in St Colman’s Park was a 2-0 victory in July last year, a result that manager Tommy Barrett will certainly want to replicate tonight.

“We have done well against Treaty in the three games so far this year,” said Shane Keegan last Friday night after their 4-1 defeat to Galway. “We’ve beat them reasonably well in the two away games, but the game in Colman's was the hardest one we had against them. They were probably the better side that night.

“None of these [remaining] games are a gimme, simple as that. Every single one of them is going to be very, very tough, but we have enough about us that we have to be confident of getting the result we want.” On the injury front, James O’Leary has managed to make a surprise return from injury, and after training with the squad will be available for selection tonight.

Liam Kervick replaces him as the long-term absentee, after breaking his wrist in the Munster Senior Cup final. Pierce Phillips could be available after picking up a knock against Galway, but it will be touch and go.