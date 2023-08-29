Cathal Heffernan's rise, from Cork City tyro to AC Milan and Newcastle United

THE process started at Ringmahon Park and it's brought Cathal Heffernan to Newcastle United, with the defender’s CV also including numerous Ireland underage caps and a stint with AC Milan.

The future is his, with everything to be gained through ability and sheer determination. It’s a journey that can only be understood by looking back.

It starts with his parents, Olympians Rob and Marian Heffernan. The defender was born into sporting royalty and has known since a young age that success comes from hard work.

On the pitch, Heffernan learned how to play football at Ringmahon Rangers. Back then, he was just one of many kids who were running around in the famous black and red jersey. Those days are now the stuff of legend on Leeside, with the defender emerging alongside Liverpool goalkeeper Caoímhín Kelleher and Republic of Ireland star Alan Browne.

The next step for Heffernan was Cork City, and he moved into an academy that was slowly establishing a reputation as a centre of excellence.

In between all of this, the defender lined out for Douglas Comm and he was on a team that won the 2020 Munster Schools Senior Cup. Heffernan should have played in an All-Ireland final but the pandemic cut the season short. Despite that disappointment, he stayed focused and committed himself to the Cork City Academy.

2021 was his breakthrough. It started with trials at AC Milan, Juventus, AS Roma and Atalanta and that led to the then 16-year-old signing a senior contract with Cork City.

The defender then turned his talents towards the national team, and he helped the U17s beat Mexico 2-1 in a friendly in September 2021.

Cathal Heffernan on Ireland duty at Turner's Cross. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

That was followed by a run of appearances during a European Championship qualifying tournament in Cork, and that ended with Ireland booking their place in the Elite Round.

The next step in his career was senior football, and Heffernan made his debut for Cork City against Galway United on the final night of the 2021 First Division season. It was 3-0 when the defender came on, and he made sure that the team saw out the game and finished the year on a high.

Heffernan had very little time to take in what was happening as he had to play the Mark Farren Cup final for City that November. Galway United were the opposition and they were beaten 2-1 at Turner’s Cross.

PICKED UP

Things accelerated in 2022, with Heffernan going on trial at Bayer Leverkusen in Germany. As soon as that was made public, the country took an interest as speculation mounted about the defender’s future. The club that won his signature was AC Milan, one of the biggest teams on the planet.

The transfer made international news, with experts citing it as one of the first deals done involving underage Irish players post-Brexit. Heffernan even admitted this himself while speaking to Sky News earlier this year.

"If Brexit hadn't had happened I probably could be in England right now," Heffernan told Sky News.

AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini with Cork's Cathal Heffernan.

"It's a massive disadvantage for England. They are going to have to figure out a way, in the future, to counteract it.

"The European clubs are going to start taking over,” was his conclusion when thinking about the current trend of young Irish players going to teams on the continent before they turn 18.

In one way, Heffernan was a trendsetter as he followed a path less travelled and that route is now perceived as the accepted way into the highest level of the beautiful game.

But, it was never about that. Heffernan created his own place in the world through skill, athletic ability, and understanding the game. That got him a place in one of the greatest schools in Europe, and he learned from top-class professionals. Heffernan even got to meet Paolo Maldini, one of the greatest defenders in the history of world football.

Cathal Heffernan signs for Newcastle

His time at Milan ended with a move to Newcastle United. The deal was signed in August, and Heffernan now plays in Premier League 2. It’s not his final destination, but another marker in a short career in the professional game that is filled with milestones.