Tue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 10:10

The Echo Sport Podcast: Updated Cork club hurling power rankings

Éamonn Murphy is joined by Denis Hurley and Barry O'Mahony for the third episode of the new podcast, in association with O'Sullivan Bros DIY, on the Cork Club Championships
THE Echo Sport Podcast, in association with our friends from O’Sullivan Brothers DIY, will keep you up to speed with all the action in the Cork Club Championships.

This week, Éamonn Murphy, Denis Hurley and Barry O’Mahony look ahead to a bumper weekend of hurling games and update their Power Rankings across all five grades, with a new number one in the Premier Senior tier.

They discuss the talking points from the divisional/colleges finals, the implication of a new Croke Park-mandated approach to scoring difference on the Cork championships and pick the best matches to catch from Premier Junior up.

John Horgan on the teams to beat in Cork's Senior A Hurling Championship

Cork Club Championship

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

