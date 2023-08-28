Night of Champions set to draw the crowds to Youghal race track

EXCITING is building ahead of a big night at Youghal Greyhound Stadium this Monday.

Large crowds have enjoyed some great racing at Youghal Track over the last couple of summer months and huge credit must go the Youghal Track Supporters Club for all their hard work.

The free admission summer season has always proved popular at the seaside venue and the addition of the free face painting for the kids this season was another huge hit.

Following on from a hugely successful event on the August Bank Holiday Monday and a very busy summer season, all eyes will now turn to the Night of Champions event.

On the night, Youghal track will honour the fabulous greyhounds that started their running careers in Youghal and went on to win some of the biggest classic races in both Ireland and the UK.

Belle Dalton and April Doody from Youghal seen at the recent Family Fun Day at Youghal Greyhound Stadium. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The recent win of Burgess Supreme (Produce Stakes), Knocklass Billy (The Laurels), Wolfe (Easter Cup, Knosley Jake (Produce Stakes), Witches Belle (The Oaks), Deerjet (Sydney UK Derby), Vivaro Swift (Cesarewitch), Killmacdonagh (The Oaks), Rhincrew Seán (Produce Stakes), Boherash Gaoithe (The Ledger), Taylor Sky (UK Derby), Come on Ranger (Produce Stakes), Distant Legend (Grand National Harold’s Cross) and many more.

The Youghal Track Supporters Club have attracted some wonderful sponsors for the night and there will be plenty of extra prize money up for grabs for all the connections with runners on the night.

It is expected that all races will carry a minimum winners prize of €500 with the feature open race carrying a first prize of €1,000.

Tonight, €500 will go to a local club or organization. All local clubs and organizations are promoting this great family fun night.

It's free admission, which is kindly sponsored by the Youghal Track Supporters Club.

There will be free face painting and balloon magic for the kids. Kearney's Catering will be on duty with all the lovely fast food. There will be a best-dressed ladies competition on the night which is kindly sponsored by Ellen Martin (Fab Fillies and Track Bookmaker).

It promises to be a wonderful night of racing and festivities. As usual, the first of 13 races will get underway at 6.05pm.

In other news, it was announced in recent days that Youghal Track will hold a greyhound sale on Saturday, September 30.

Entries can now be made to Racing Manager, John McGrath.

See P29-30 for more greyhound news and tonight's preview.