Mon, 28 Aug, 2023 - 16:52

Night of Champions set to draw the crowds to Youghal race track

Huge credit must go the Youghal Track Supporters Club for all their hard work. 
Night of Champions set to draw the crowds to Youghal race track

Barry Drake, Killian Cronin, John O'Brien, Pat Herbert (Greyhound Racing Ireland), John McGrath, Dermot O'Rourke, Jim Coleman, Cllr Michael Hegarty, Michael O'Driscoll, Paudi Walsh, Brian Mackey and JJ Fennelly at the Night Of Champions launch at the Regal Cinema Youghal.

Barry Drake

EXCITING is building ahead of a big night at Youghal Greyhound Stadium this Monday.

Large crowds have enjoyed some great racing at Youghal Track over the last couple of summer months and huge credit must go the Youghal Track Supporters Club for all their hard work. 

The free admission summer season has always proved popular at the seaside venue and the addition of the free face painting for the kids this season was another huge hit.

Following on from a hugely successful event on the August Bank Holiday Monday and a very busy summer season, all eyes will now turn to the Night of Champions event.

On the night, Youghal track will honour the fabulous greyhounds that started their running careers in Youghal and went on to win some of the biggest classic races in both Ireland and the UK.

Belle Dalton and April Doody from Youghal seen at the recent Family Fun Day at Youghal Greyhound Stadium. Picture: Howard Crowdy
Belle Dalton and April Doody from Youghal seen at the recent Family Fun Day at Youghal Greyhound Stadium. Picture: Howard Crowdy

The recent win of Burgess Supreme (Produce Stakes), Knocklass Billy (The Laurels), Wolfe (Easter Cup, Knosley Jake (Produce Stakes), Witches Belle (The Oaks), Deerjet (Sydney UK Derby), Vivaro Swift (Cesarewitch), Killmacdonagh (The Oaks), Rhincrew Seán (Produce Stakes), Boherash Gaoithe (The Ledger), Taylor Sky (UK Derby), Come on Ranger (Produce Stakes), Distant Legend (Grand National Harold’s Cross) and many more.

The Youghal Track Supporters Club have attracted some wonderful sponsors for the night and there will be plenty of extra prize money up for grabs for all the connections with runners on the night. 

It is expected that all races will carry a minimum winners prize of €500 with the feature open race carrying a first prize of €1,000.

Tonight, €500 will go to a local club or organization. All local clubs and organizations are promoting this great family fun night. 

It's free admission, which is kindly sponsored by the Youghal Track Supporters Club. 

There will be free face painting and balloon magic for the kids. Kearney's Catering will be on duty with all the lovely fast food. There will be a best-dressed ladies competition on the night which is kindly sponsored by Ellen Martin (Fab Fillies and Track Bookmaker). 

It promises to be a wonderful night of racing and festivities. As usual, the first of 13 races will get underway at 6.05pm.

In other news, it was announced in recent days that Youghal Track will hold a greyhound sale on Saturday, September 30. 

Entries can now be made to Racing Manager, John McGrath.

See P29-30 for more greyhound news and tonight's preview.

More in this section

Jesse Evans delivers Killarney glory for the Singletons and former Cork hurler Mick Malone Jesse Evans delivers Killarney glory for the Singletons and former Cork hurler Mick Malone
Shane Keegan: "We need to make Colman's a fortress from now until the end of the season" Shane Keegan: "We need to make Colman's a fortress from now until the end of the season"
The Echo Sport Podcast: Cork football talking points as young players put their hands up The Echo Sport Podcast: Cork football talking points as young players put their hands up
Other Sports
<p>Cork County Board vice-chairperson Pat Horgan (left) at the launch of the 2023 Bon Secours Hospital Cork Club Football Championships in Páirc Uí Chaoimh with Nemo Rangers captain Alan O'Donovan and Harry Canning, CEO Bon Secours Hospital Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan </p>

No change in scoring difference rules for this year's Cork championships 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more