Knocknagree claim the Tom Creedon Cup following a comfortable win over Macroom

KNOCKNAGREE claimed the 2023 Tom Creedon Cup following a comfortable victory over Macroom in the final at the Castle Grounds in Macroom on Saturday evening.

John Fintan Daly’s side came into this decider on the back of an important win in the SAFC last weekend against Fermoy to keep their hopes of qualification alive going into the final group-stage game. Macroom were the opposite, a 2-13 to 1-11 defeat to neighbours Iveleary in the PIFC was their second defeat on the bounce after losing to another neighbour in Naomh Abán first day out. Macroom might be out of contention for a qualification spot but they will be eager to beat Bantry Blues in the last group match to avoid a relegation play-off final.

That’s why this final was so important for both of these teams. It would give them a right shot in the arm for whoever was victorious.

In the end, Knocknagree led from pillar to post in what was a disappointing final.

This is Knocknagree’s first time lifting this particular cup, while Macroom’s 26 year-wait to lift the trophy will go into another year.

Knocknagree hit the first score after four minutes, a well worked move ended up with Matthew Dilworth landing a point. The Duhallow side were on top and if it wasn’t for wayward shooting they would have been further in front.

The next score arrived in the ninth minute, Niall O’Connor set up Anthony O’Connor and the latter pointed from an acute angle. Macroom had very few scoring opportunities in the first ten minutes with the Mid-Cork side struggling to break down the opposition’s well-structured defence.

Macroom's Fintan Goold gets off his pass during the Tom Creedon Cup final at Macroom. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Michael McSweeney raised two quick fire white flags for the team in blue and white as they led 0-4 to 0-0 after the first-quarter. Macroom registered their first score after 16 minutes when David Horgan pointed from a free after Dylan Twomey did brilliantly to win the free. Anthony O’Connor converted a free from an acute angle as Knocknagree pushed four points clear after 20 minutes, 0-5 to 0-1.

The sides traded points before Anthony O’Connor sent over a beauty of a free in first-half injury-time. Macroom did have a rare sight of a goal when Eolan O’Leary darted into the box but his effort was easily saved by Knocknagree goalkeeper Pa Doyle. 0-7 to 0-2 at the interval.

On the resumption, Eoghan McSweeney pushed his sides advantage out to six points before Anthony O’Connor converted another free as Knocknagree had a firm grip. Alan Quinn kicked a great point for the team in green and white, a much needed score.

That point failed to ignite the Mid-Cork outfit and by the 45th minute, Knocknagree led 0-11 to 0-3. Quinn did raise a white flag for the beaten team but it was one way traffic and a Eoghan McSweeney free pushed Knocknagree’s advantage out to eight points with ten minutes remaining.

A Horgan free did cut the deficit as the game ticked into the 53rd minute and four minutes later the experienced Seán Kiely pointed for Macroom when a goal could have been on, 0-12 to 0-6. There were no further scores as Knocknagree won by six points.

Knocknagree's Michael Mahoney holds off Macroom's Eolan O'Leary during the Tom Creedon Cup final at Macroom. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Attention now turns to the last group-stage game for both teams in their respective grades. Knocknagree face Kanturk in a winner-takes-all game in the SAFC on Sunday, September 10 in Boherbue at 2pm. Macroom take on Bantry Blues on Saturday, September 9 in Ballingeary at 6.30pm in the PIFC, with the Muskerry side desperate for the points to avoid a relegation play-off final.

Scorers for Knocknagree: A O’Connor 0-5 (0-4 f), E McSweeney (f), M McSweeney 0-2 each, D Moynihan, Denis O’Connor (f), M Dilworth 0-1 each.

Macroom: D Horgan 0-3 f, A Quinn 0-2, S Kiely 0-1.

KNOCKNAGREE: P Doyle; D Mahoney, K Buckley, G O’Connor; T O’Connor, D O’Mahony, M Mahoney (Capt); D Moynihan, David O’Connor; M McSweeney, E McSweeney, Denis O’Connor; M Dilworth, N O’Connor, A O’Connor.

Subs: J Dennehy for N O’Connor (45), T O’Mahony for D Moynihan (53), S Daly for M McSweeney (57).

MACROOM: B O’Connell; C Condon, R Buckley, M Corrigan (Joint-Capt); S Kiely, B O’Gorman, S Meaney; F Goold, A Quinn (Joint-Capt); E O’Leary, D Twomey, J O’Riordan; J Murphy, D Horgan, M Cronin.

Subs: T Dineen for B O’Gorman (7, inj), D Creedon for C Condon (11, inj), M Hunt for S Meaney (49), D Cotter for D Twomey (57), E O’Gorman for F Goold (61).

Referee: Pat O’Leary (Kilmurry).