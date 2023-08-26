Sat, 26 Aug, 2023 - 07:52

Pierce Phillips: "The position that we're in at the moment, we are very confident"

The Rams midfielder talks about their incredible form this season that has set them up for a promotion fight, as well as the positive direction the club is heading in 
Pierce Phillips: "The position that we're in at the moment, we are very confident"

Cobh Ramblers' vice-captain Pierce Phillips turns away after scoring Cobh Ramblers' goal in the first minute against Galway United at St Coleman's Park last month. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Jack McKay

COBH Ramblers’ midfielder Pierce Phillips discusses the season so far with The Echo, and what lies ahead for the Rams as they go through the last eight league games and continue their push for promotion.

“I suppose the position that we're in at the moment, we are very confident. There's a good buzz around the place and it's always one game at a time. I suppose it doesn't really matter if you come third or fourth,” says Pierce. “The aim is third now at the moment, and just win as many games as we can.

It's a strange one because it almost felt like we let a good few points go with the three draws, but we're still in a great position, especially when you compare to last year.

“So, I mean it's good in a way, I suppose if we feel we left a lot of points on the table, but we still didn't get beaten in those three games,” he says. “The Munster Senior Cup, we won it last year when we were really struggling, so to win it again this year, while we're having a good season, it’s a good boost.

“Obviously it's good for a lot of the lads that got a good bit of game time. Lads that played the full game that maybe weren’t getting a look in all the time.

“There's serious competition for place as well and I think the Munster Senior Cup just shows that everybody's well able to step in if needed.” What has been the key behind the Rams’ success this season?

“There’re a few different things,” Pierce says. “I think one of the biggest things is getting the two boys in, Jack [Doherty] and Willy [Waweru] that are scoring goals, and I think both of them are in double figures.

“I saw something the other day that it’s the first time that a Cobh player got into the double figures since the early 2010s. So I mean, to have two lads doing it that’s obviously a big thing. 

“I think everybody has played a good amount of games this year and there's places up for grabs every week. We know that even if someone is not playing, they're still motivated to help the lads out, and they want to do their part.

“When I first came in, I think we just missed out on playoffs by a point or something like that, I think it was even a last-minute goal that kept us out of it. Then the two years after that, they weren't great.

“But this year then it's a great place to be a part of. You’re going in knowing that you can win every game, and I mean the work that that goes on behind the scenes as well in the club, you can really see it.

“With the family fun day last Saturday, all the lads got involved. I think great to see the results and see the hard work off the pitch paying off.”

More in this section

The Echo Sport Podcast: Cork football talking points as young players put their hands up The Echo Sport Podcast: Cork football talking points as young players put their hands up
Republic of Ireland v Nigeria - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Group B Cork’s Megan Connolly joins WSL side Bristol City
Cobh Ramblers well beaten by champions in waiting Galway United Cobh Ramblers well beaten by champions in waiting Galway United
Cork Soccer#League of Ireland
Jesse Evans delivers Killarney glory for the Singletons and former Cork hurler Mick Malone

Jesse Evans delivers Killarney glory for the Singletons and former Cork hurler Mick Malone

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title
Player

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

EL podcast logo

Listen

In partnership with

Sullivans logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more