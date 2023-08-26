Pierce Phillips: "The position that we're in at the moment, we are very confident"

COBH Ramblers’ midfielder Pierce Phillips discusses the season so far with The Echo, and what lies ahead for the Rams as they go through the last eight league games and continue their push for promotion.

“I suppose the position that we're in at the moment, we are very confident. There's a good buzz around the place and it's always one game at a time. I suppose it doesn't really matter if you come third or fourth,” says Pierce. “The aim is third now at the moment, and just win as many games as we can.

It's a strange one because it almost felt like we let a good few points go with the three draws, but we're still in a great position, especially when you compare to last year.

“So, I mean it's good in a way, I suppose if we feel we left a lot of points on the table, but we still didn't get beaten in those three games,” he says. “The Munster Senior Cup, we won it last year when we were really struggling, so to win it again this year, while we're having a good season, it’s a good boost.

“Obviously it's good for a lot of the lads that got a good bit of game time. Lads that played the full game that maybe weren’t getting a look in all the time.

“There's serious competition for place as well and I think the Munster Senior Cup just shows that everybody's well able to step in if needed.” What has been the key behind the Rams’ success this season?

“There’re a few different things,” Pierce says. “I think one of the biggest things is getting the two boys in, Jack [Doherty] and Willy [Waweru] that are scoring goals, and I think both of them are in double figures.

“I saw something the other day that it’s the first time that a Cobh player got into the double figures since the early 2010s. So I mean, to have two lads doing it that’s obviously a big thing.

“I think everybody has played a good amount of games this year and there's places up for grabs every week. We know that even if someone is not playing, they're still motivated to help the lads out, and they want to do their part.

“When I first came in, I think we just missed out on playoffs by a point or something like that, I think it was even a last-minute goal that kept us out of it. Then the two years after that, they weren't great.

“But this year then it's a great place to be a part of. You’re going in knowing that you can win every game, and I mean the work that that goes on behind the scenes as well in the club, you can really see it.

“With the family fun day last Saturday, all the lads got involved. I think great to see the results and see the hard work off the pitch paying off.”