Cobh travel to Galway in huge First Division clash

TONIGHT, Cobh Ramblers head west in search of three points as they take on league leaders Galway United in the League of Ireland First Division.

Last time out, the Rams managed an impressive 3-1 win over Cork City in the Munster Senior Cup final in Turner’s Cross, but things haven’t been as great in the league in recent weeks, with Keegan’s side drawing in their last three games.

Their last win came against Longford in July, when they won 1-0 away from home. Since then, they’ve drawn with Wexford, Kerry and Bray and will be disappointed not to have come away with three points on all three occasions.

Galway produced a fine performance in their last game, defeating Premier Division side UCD 5-1 in the Second Round of the FAI Cup and subsequently booking a spot in the quarter-final against Dundalk.

They’ve drawn two of their last three league games, with both being away from home against Finn Harps and Waterford. The Tribesmen are yet to drop points in a home fixture this season, making it all the more difficult for Keegan’s men.

However, when the sides last met in the league, Cobh took points from the First Division leaders in their 1-1 draw at St Colman’s Park, a result that the Rams will certainly be looking to replicate this evening.

Galway United have been phenomenal this season, winning all but five league games, and operating primarily in a 4-2-3-1 under John Caulfield.

Shane Keegan will be hopeful of getting a win over his former club, though he is yet to do so in five attempts since joining the Rams, drawing twice and losing on three occasions.

Every point counts at this stage of the season, and the Rams will be desperate to pick up a win and maintain the gap to fourth placed Athlone Town, who only trail the east Cork club by two points.

Shane Keegan’s focus will certainly be on the seven points that separate them from Wexford, who are also in action tonight against Athlone Town. As things stand, Cobh Ramblers (3rd) and Athlone (4th) will play each other in the playoff, while Waterford (2nd) will play Wexford (5th).

TEAM NEWS

Jake Hegarty departed the club after his heroics against City, where he picked up the man of the match award in the MSC final.

Matthew McKevitt is expected to return tonight, as is Pierce Phillips and Tiernan O’Brien, with the trio missing out on the MSC clash with Cork City last week. James O’Leary is still out, and it’s unlikely that he’ll make a return before the end of the season.

Mikie Rowe and Wilson Waweru will both be unavailable, as their loan contracts prohibit the two from playing against their parent club.