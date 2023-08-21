All 10 leagues under the guidance of the Cork Youth League, will be very competitive and hard to call

THE Daly Industrial Supplies Cork Youth League season will consist 10 different Leagues again their year with four U17, four U18 and two U19 leagues.

The U17 Premier league really looks competitive with last year's CSL Under 16 winners, College Corinthians looking for more success, however, Midleton, who ran them very close last season, will be looking to go one better this year, while Carrigaline United, Douglas Hall and Leeds should also be in contention.

Cors won’t be taking anything for granted and their coach Brian Newman is really looking forward to entering Youth football this year.

“As with any other year a few lads have moved on and as always we wish them well, but we'll be hoping to strengthen our squad again before the season starts," Brian said.

“We've strengthen our coaching team with the addition of the vastly experienced and much sought after Lenny Forde, he joins myself with both of us assisting our manager Barry McGrath.

"High standards will be set for the group and we will be looking to players like our keeper Raymond Kiss (who won U16 and U17 Premier medals last season), top scorer Padraig McGrath and our player of the year Keelan Crowe too drive the entire squad.

“Success breeds success, so we've set goals for squad already and we'll all be working tirelessly to achieve those,” Brian said.

Sean O'Sullivan, Cork Youth League, making a presentation to Chairman, David Madden, on occasion of Avondale's 50th anniversary celebrations.

The U18 Premier League is very hard to call, as it took a three way play-off to settle last year’s U17 Premier title with College Corinthians coming out on top against Carrigaline United and Douglas Hall respectively.

However, Blarney United, Midleton, Ringmahon Rangers and Springfield Ramblers should be very competitive as there was very little between all these sides last season.

The Cors manager John O’Brien has retained most of his squad from his double winning side last season and he is very focused for the coming season.

“We have most of the lads back from last season and we added Brian O’Sullivan-O’Connell, which should ensure that we are competitive on all fronts for the season ahead,” John said.

“With five trophies to play for at Youth level it will be a very demanding year and a strong squad is key.

“The strength of the League last season was unprecedented with all team very competitive and I have no doubt that this year will be no different, which is great for Youth football.

“Winning trophies is great, but it’s important we never lose sight of what sport is all about, fun and enjoyment,” John added.

Ringmahon Rangers are also back in this grade after they unfortunately had to withdraw mid season last year.

Their manager Alan O’Callaghan along with son Damien and father Pat will be hoping to add some silverware this campaign.

“Unfortunately, we had to withdraw last season with some players decided to take opportunities to play League of Ireland with Cobh Ramblers, while others played with the Cork Minor Football, however, most of these lads are back now,” Alan said.

“We are ready looking forward to the new season and we will have to hit the ground running or we could find ourselves left behind very quickly."

In the U19 League 1, Ringmahon Rangers will be hoping they can have another successful season as they won the triple last year.

John Naughton has Daragh O’Shea, Ross Hennessy, Paul Omashule, Scott McCullagh, Corey Miller, Joey Gibson and Jack O’Riordan so they should start as favourites for the title, however, Carrigaline United, Rockmount, and last year’s Munster Youth Cup Champions should also be prominent.