SAFC: Donagh Shorten confident Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh can kick on after near-misses 

MUSKERRY outfit Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh head into tomorrow’s Bon Secours Hospital SAFC against Newmarket in Kiskeam at 4pm in buoyant mood.

Denis Reen's side eked out a 0-15 to 1-11 win over Clyda Rovers in the opening game of Group B and they know another win here will put one foot in the knockout stages. Newmarket will be high in confidence too after their 0-15 1-8 success over Kiskeam first day out.

Donagh Shorten, younger brother of fellow forwards Liam and Ben, says the opening round win over a Clyda Rovers team, semi-finalists last campaign and spearheaded by Cork footballer Conor Corbett, was a significant one for the team in red and black.

“A great win over Clyda Rovers in the first group-stage game which has given us huge confidence,” the 24 year old says.

Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh's Donagh Shorten on the right playing against Clyda Rovers two years ago. Picture: Denis Boyle

“Clyda Rovers made it to the semi-final last season and were unlucky to lose to Knocknagree so we knew it was going to be a really difficult test. We showed great character in that game, we were down four points in the early stages and with five minutes to go we were trailing, so to come out of Coachford with a one-point win has put a smile on everyone’s faces.

“If you lose your first game, you’re looking over your shoulder so it was a great relief to come out victorious three weeks ago. Each game has its own pressure though and the match on Sunday is another huge challenge for us.”

That assignment is Newmarket, a team that were 60 minutes away from dropping down last season but a stylish 5-11 to 1-8 win over Bandon in the relegation play-off final kept them up. The Duhallow side are rejuvenated this season, promotion from Division 4 of the league was achieved back in June, and a four-point success over Kiskeam in the opening round of the championship three weeks ago. Shorten is under no illusions about the size of the task ahead of Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh.

“Newmarket are a very good team, make no mistake about it. They beat us by ten points in 2021 in the league so we know what they are about. I was actually surprised they were dragged into a relegation battle in the championship last season but they have improved big time since then. They have outstanding players when you look at their team. A lot of them are household names and have inter-county experience.

“I thought we did quite well dealing with Clyda Rovers forwards in particular Conor Corbett especially in the second-half and Newmarket now have serious forwards, the likes of Conor and Ryan O’Keeffe and Hugh O’Connor. We will set up in our usual defensive shape and aim to double up and crowd their forwards out the best we can. We have great confidence in our backs. It will be a close game like every match in this grade. We are very familiar with all the teams. There is no underestimating Newmarket at all, if anything I would say they are favourites going into this game but look we will stick to our game plan and hopefully we will get a positive result.”

Mallow's Eoghan Barry battles for the ball with Donagh Shorten of Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh, during their SAFC semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in 2021. Picture: David Keane

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh were narrowly beaten by eventual beaten finalists Knocknagree last season at the quarter-final stage on a scoreline of 1-14 to 0-14. Fine margins on that particular day in Millstreet for the team in red and black with Michael Doyle’s goal after 18 minutes proving decisive. The Muskerry outfit haven’t been too far away. Even before this new grade was introduced in 2020, Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh were always there or thereabouts in the PIFC. So can the Mid-Cork team be the last ones standing this season? The teacher in Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG on Cork’s northside makes no bones about what the aim for this season is.

“Everyone nowadays says game by game and that has to be the way but there's an ultimate goal at the end of it and that’s to have a county medal in the back pocket at the end of the year. We have been very close for quite a while. Every year we have the objective of winning the county so hopefully this season we can go that extra step.”