Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 18:55

All eyes now focus on the club game as the senior camogie championship begins this weekend

Seandun players at the Seandun senior county camogie team victory dinner at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Linda Mellerick

THERE are 29 round-robin games in the SE Systems senior championship over the next five weeks before the season heads into the quarter final stages on Sunday September 24th.

It’s an action-packed schedule that’s for sure. Avondhu and Carbery were the first pairing out last Sunday evening, with Carbery coming out on top 6-8 to 2-9. 

Fr O’Neill's and St Catherine's played last night. 

Tonight, has Enniskeane and Aghabullogue meeting in Castleroad, Sarsfields and Courcey Rovers and Glen Rovers V St Finbarr's tomorrow at the same venue with four mid-week games set for next week.

Last year’s intermediate champions Aghabullogue meet Enniskeane who didn’t have the best of campaigns in 2022, without a win in their group. 

They hadn’t the easiest of competition against St Finbarr's, St Catherine's, and Éire Óg and with Ballincollig conceding, a game they possibly would have won, they’ll have to find a way to bounce back. 

It’s a tough group for them this year too however, paired with Sarsfields, Courcey Rovers, Cloughduv and Aghabullogue. 

They’ll have to take Aghabullogue tonight to give their campaign an encouraging start at least. 

Led by Cliona Healy Aghabullogue will feel they can give their championship debut a real shot.

2022 finalists Sarsfields will be hoping to go one better and certainly are one of the favourites for this year’s championship. 

They’ll feel that if they had the injured Lucy Allen available and if they had settled earlier, they’d have won last year’s final. 

As it was, they lost to back-to-back champions Seandún. 

Courcey Rovers exited the championship at the hands of Sars at the quarter final stage in 2022, 1-18 to 2-13. 

Linda Collins was back in her club colours after a year of travel. Abroad again during the 2023 intercounty campaign it remains to be seen if she will return for club action. 

There’s a lot of talent on display in this one, most notably All-Ireland champions Fiona Keating, Saoirse McCarthy, and Molly Lynch. 

Ella Woods, Lucy Allen, Amy Fitzgerald, and Aisling Moloney. 

This game promises to be an exciting, attacking affair and one to watch.

The rivalry of Glen Rovers and St Finbarr's goes way back, two clubs once regularly competing for county honours. 

They do battle again in Group A, the toughest of groups with Killeagh, St Catherine's and Fr O’Neill's.

Losing two and drawing one of their three games last season the Glen have to improve on that. 

They were unlucky in their drawn game with Killeagh, Chloe Sigerson with a point and an Aoife Walsh goal in additional time giving Killeagh a share of the points. A one goal defeat to Courceys. 

The Glen’s campaign would have looked a lot different with a bit of luck in those two games so all is not lost, and they’ll go into 2023 with a strong belief of emerging from their group. 

It’s a tough start against last year’s semi-finalists St Finbarr's, who on paper were favourites in 2022 to lift the title but Seandún ended their run in the semi-final, 1-9 to 0-9, an Amy Lee penalty save on the stroke of full time preventing the game going to a replay.

SE Systems Senior Championship 1st round Fixtures:

Friday 18th Enniskeane V Aghabullogue, Castleroad 7.15pm Saturday 19th Sarsfields V Courcey Rovers Castleroad 2.30pm St. Finbarrs V Glen Rovers Castleroad 5.30pm Monday 21st Inniscarra V Ballygarvan, Castleroad 7.15pm Wednesday 23rd Éire Óg V Newcestown, Cloughduv 7.15pm Fr. O’Neills V Killeagh, St. Catherines 7.15pm Thursday 24th Sarsfields V Aghabullogue, Castleroad 7.15pm

