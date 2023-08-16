Business soccer league fortunate to have some great referees officiate at their games

IN the 70-year history of the Cork Business League the relationship with the Cork Branch of ISRS has always been one of mutual respect and understanding.

In the league’s first decade names such as Sam Allen, Joe Bray, Sylvester Croeger and Sam Spillane would have watched over proceedings and the formation in 1960 allowed for the branch to develop into the vibrant group it has become today.

In my 14-year tenure as a player with Roches Stores which spanned part of three decades, I was fortunate to have come across some of the best of that era and any era.

Hugely respected whistlers at the time would have included the legendary trio of Derry Barrett, Sammy Spillane and Eddie Mullins. Others less famous nationally but equally as hard working and engaging on the local scene would have included Mr. Football himself, Tony Hennessy, Denis Morley, Rory O’Connor (father and son), Michael O’Farrell, Connie Long, Eddie Healy, Frank Hourigan, Michael Foley, Pat Corcoran, brother of former OLH striker, Kieran, Jim O’Leary, Paddy O’Mahony, Barry Kearney, Bill Killackey, Finbarr O’Sullivan, Pat Clancy and Kevin Coughlan.

My first Byrne Cup (Premier Cup) final appearance on a never to be forgotten day at Pfizer Park on Sunday, May 18 1986 was the first time I had the opportunity of playing in front of three officials. Referee Peter O’Sullivan , assistants Derry Barrett and Robbie Gregan gave trojan service to their profession and will be fondly remembered for their part in a nail biting contest which went all the way to penalties and victory over Postal Workers.

The following season both teams met for a second time and in an equally dramatic decider. This time Roches had to come from behind to take the tie to penalties after the quick action of referee Jim O’Leary led to the match going to extra time and the eventual shoot-out win for Roches.

Damien O'Mahony receives the 2010-'11 AUL Referee of the Year Award from Fixture Secretary Ted O'Mahony. Damien was the first to receive the award from the Cork AUL and the Business League. Picture: Finbarr Buckley

With 90 seconds remaining a lofted clearance looked to be going over the touchline with assistant referee Kevin Coughlan about to raise his flag. Roches speedy winger Don Sheehan had other ideas and somehow managed to wrap his foot around the ball to keep it in play.

Kevin’s reaction was equally as swift and took his flag down in time for Jim to allow play to continue. From Sheehan’s resultant cross, Laurence Owens fired low past Tom Archer for a last-gasp equaliser.

After finishing playing at the end of the 1991/92 season, I couldn’t resist the bug to get back out onto the pitch. And so, after completing a referee beginner’s course in Turner’s Cross in October 1993, I was on the side of the men in the middle and my first branch meeting in then Moore’s Hotel brought me face to face with those to whom I used to give the match fee. On my way out, Derry Barrett trust a piece of paper with his phone number into my hand and said if I ever needed advice, don't hesitate to ring.

A fabulous gesture from one of Cork’s greatest sporting heroes!

A season in the CSL was followed by two seasons in the Youth League where I got to fulfil a personal milestone of refereeing at Turner’s Cross. Thanks to promptings of the Referee Inspectorate group and namely, Billy Falvey, who invested great time in promoting up-and-coming officials through regular gatherings at Turner’s Cross.

It was a whole new ball game stepping out onto the turf at Turner’s but with the assistance of my two assistants Dermot Moynihan and Joe Harris I got through without controversy to witness Doughlas Hall defeat Macroom 2-0 in a youths’ title play-off.

A season on the Business League panel in 1998/99 ended with another appearance at the ‘Cross’ this time as an assistant referee along with Pat Cronin to the talented Robbie Gregan who imparted so much of his experience on those coming through the ranks that his legacy will never be forgotten.

With my son Alan breaking into the Evergreen Academy in 2004, I moved into coaching while all the while keeping up contact with former referee colleagues through my involvement as PRO on the BL committee. The league has been so fortunate in recent years to have officials of the calibre of Bertie Stark, Damien O’Mahony, John Sweeney, Brendan Dowling, Grahame Duffy, John Linehan and Brendan O’Regan excel on the panel on a number of occasions.

Bertie Stark took a huge interest in the league and still continues to cast an eye on proceedings through the extensive coverage in The Echo every Wednesday. He built up a repour with many teams who were appreciative of his common sense approach and man management.

His own style of humour also played its part in getting him out of many a tricky situation. His association with the league has spanned close to 30 years ever since his appointment to the referee the 1996 shield final between Cork Airport and AIB.

His surprise at being handed the appointment by the then secretary Peter Harrington as he was not a grade one at the time received the response that ‘numbers are only for doors.’

And so, long may the branch continue to be an integral part of the league’s growth into what could well be a defining decade in all junior football in Cork.