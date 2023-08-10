Five Cork-based players in first Irish women’s mixed ability squad

SEVEN Cork-based players have been named in the men’s and women’s squads that will take part in the Mixed Ability Rugby Invitationals (MARIs) in Pamplona, Spain next month.

Martin Dullea and Hugh Dunne of the West Cork Jesters club will be part of the men’s team, with five Cork women — Fin Faye, Breda Leonard, and Marie Healy of the Ballincollig Trailblazers, and Noreen Cupps and Fiona Riney of the West Cork Jesters included in the 25-player women’s squad that will play in the first-ever Women’s MARIs event.

For the men’s team, it will be their seventh MARIs fixture since its inception in 2021.

The fixture has previously been hosted by Llanelli, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Halifax, Hasselt, and Belfast.

The invitational follows on from last year’s successful International Mixed Ability Tournament which was hosted by Sunday’s Well and included 28 teams, 24 men’s and four women’s, including the Trailblazers and the Jesters.

Marie Healy was part of the Trailblazers team that competed in Musgrave Park last year and when asked about her selection for the MARIs she said: “For me being selected to play for the MARIs is a massive achievement, having previously had the honour of captaining my team at the first-ever IMART Women’s World Cup.

“To play with such talented and lovely people will be amazing and I can’t wait. Bring on Spain!” she added.

The MARIs is an invitational rugby side selecting players from the mixed-ability rugby community. Established in 2021, the MARIs invite players from around the world to play in exhibition fixtures against a host country, recognising and celebrating individuals who champion what it means to be an inclusive rugby participant.

To ensure the MARIs squads are forever changing, players are only allowed to play for the MARIs once in their lifetime.

Since the success of IMART 2022 in Cork, mixed-ability rugby has continued to grow all around Ireland, with a large proportion of men’s teams and women’s teams doubling in numbers.

The inclusion of the first women’s MARIs team is another huge step in the right direction, and apart from the five Cork-based players in the women’s squad, Ireland will also be represented by head coach Maeve Darcy, from Nenagh.

“It’s fantastic that the MARIs have their first women’s selection so soon. The first men’s game was in 2021 so to think that within two years the women are now alongside them is amazing,” the former UL Bohs and Munster player Darcy said.

“Four women’s teams competed at the Mixed Ability World Cup in Cork last year, and now we have 11 clubs represented on this first MARIs selection.

“Credit must be given to the MARIs committee for creating this opportunity for female players, as soon as the teams and clubs were there for them.

“It is growing so fast that it’s just amazing to see organisations like the MARIs and IMART encouraging women’s sports on an international level. This will help to grow the game at the grassroots even more,” Darcy added.

This will be the second tour MARIs tour to the continent for a team that is rapidly growing in popularity with players travelling from around the world taking part.

Club president Gwilym Lewis said: “The MARIs is another opportunity to give these players the chance to represent their club and country playing the sport they love while also establishing new friendships around the world,

“The MARIs is a family, and we look forward to welcoming the new members when we touch down in Spain!”

When selected as a MARI, players receive a number to represent their selection, ie, the first player selected is 1.

All the women players will be included in the same numbering process as the men, so this group of 50 players will all be listed as MARIs together and be in the same list as every MARIs that came before them.

Apart from the Ireland contingent, players from across Britain, Italy, Spain, and Belgium are part of the women’s squad for what will be a momentous occasion.