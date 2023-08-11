Not that computers can hold their breath, but what about some predictions, the very least I’d requested?
ChatGPT immediately fesses up to its shortcomings when I ask it to provide a preview for tonight’s clash between for Vincent Kompany’s Burnley and champs Man City.
I next try Bard, but it gets off to a bad start.
And continues that way:
Sterling isn’t the only player who won’t be involved in the fixture that they believe could put their stamp on the game. Riyad Mahrez, now of Al-Ahli, is a
Burnley are also assigned players who have recently departed, like Maxwel Cornet, who does admittedly play in similar colours at West Ham.
James Tarkowski is labelled a key part of the Burnley defence,, despite now being at Everton.
However, I will hand it to Bard for apprising me on a salient bit of pre-match info, stating Wout Weghorst will be looking to cause problems for the Man City defence. He’s with Man United now, I thing, tut-tutting, not realising he was only on loan at Old Trafford last season and will now be leading the line again (or attempting to) for former famed Citizen Vincent Kompany’s men.
More likely, Bard never realised he briefly left and had a stinking stint with United.
‘I predict a 3-1 win for City. I hope this helps!’ concludes my robot friend. It’s all about results, not performance, so let’s see.
- IF Man City manage to add a seventh top-flight title this season, they will make history by becoming the first team to win the top division four times on the trot. Huddersfield, Arsenal, Liverpool, Man United and City are the only sides to have won the league title in three consecutive seasons and Pep Guardiola’s side are 5/6 to come to the four.
Although they trailed trailblazers Arsenal by eight points at one stage last season, their usual strong finish ensured their third title was wrapped up before a dramatic showdown could even be considered.
They have sold Gundogan and Mahrez, and it would probably worry other teams to lose such quality. But they have plenty of other men to step in to replace even players as talented as them. Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol is a huge addition to an already steady defence. And they still have the most fearsome centre-forward in football (who scored 52 goals all in last season).
- ARSENAL lost their bottle was the generally accepted consensus last season.
That probably wasn’t that fair as they more likely overachieved and had they had anything close to Man City’s strength in depth off the bench they could have prevailed or at least taken the title race down to the wire.
The Gunners have signed Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber’s arrival from Ajax will give cover for William Saliba, whose injury last term was the beginning of Arsenal’s hopes crumbling.
Mikel Arteta’s men are 5/1 to go one better this term, and 9/4 in the ‘Without Man City’ market. Liverpool look like being the only other side who can challenge and are 8/1.
- BURNLEY, who are 10/1 to beat champs Man City in the opening fixture this evening, are 9/2 to go straight back down after they smashed a century of Championship points en route to that title last season. There are bigger concerns around fellow risers John Egan’s Sheffield United (4/6 to go down) and Chiedozie Ogbene’s Luton (4/11).
Everton survived by the skin of their teeth last time out and could be joined in the battle for the drop with Wolves (who parted ways before with Julen Lopetegui before he could become most likely to leave first in the sack race after nine months in the job), Notts Forest, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Fulham, and West Ham. But all the bullseyes are on my beloved Luton it seems, who are 9/4 to score the least goals and 4/5 to take in 31 points or less.
AS our experiment in AI floundered before it even got a chance to hit the rocks, we will revert to the tried and trusted method of getting the always-insightful Denis Hurley to take over for a couple of weeks. And tip Arsenal to win the league at 5/1.