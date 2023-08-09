Second half goals secure win for Douglas minor footballers over St Finbarr's

Douglas 2-16

St Finbarr’s 1-14

Douglas took a step closer to the semi-finals of the Rebel Óg Premier 1 MFC following their win over St Finbarr’s on Wednesday night.

The win puts the home side on four points and are in prime position to advance to the semi-finals, but only a win over Ballincollig in their final group game will make that 100% certain.

In game that was tight two second-half goals were the crucial scores, both coming at a time when Douglas were down to 14 after Oliver Haynes Barry was black carded.

In that 10 minutes, they outscored Barrs by 2-4 to 0-2 and drove on to a deserved win.

Joe Mouret, Douglas, Cian O'Sullivan, St. Finbarr's. Rebel Og, 2023 Premier 1 Minor Football Championship, Douglas V's St. Finbarr's at Douglas GAA, Douglas, Cork.

Their Cork minor Sean Coakley once again led their attack with another impressive performance, while at the other end, Joe Mouret was rock solid in defence.

The Barrs are far from out of this championship and still have a chance to qualify if they beat Bishopstown in their final group game in two weeks time.

Ricky Barrett opened the scoring for the visitors, with Cian O’Sullivan adding a second as the Barrs got off to a better start.

Coakley got Douglas off the mark and with six minutes gone his second score had the sides level.

A great pass from Jamie O’Brien set up Calvin Kilbride to put Douglas in front and Coakley raised another white flag to make it 0-4 to 0-2 after 10 minutes

Cian O’Sullivan put one between the sides before Coakley scored again.

But points from O’Sullivan and Jack Brady had the sides level, 0-5 each after 20 minutes.

Mark O’Brien put the home side back in front, before Barrs had a goal chance, with Barrett’s effort going narrowly wide

O’Sullivan scored from a free before O’Brien put Douglas back in front as half-time approached.

Another O’Sullivan free had the sides level again before Coakley got the last score of the half as Douglas led 0-8 to 0-7 at half-time.

Coakley and Ronan Dooley increased their lead at the start of the second half before Barrett pointed for the Barrs.

Sam Sheedy, Douglas, battles for the high ball with Thomas Egan, St. Finbarr's. Rebel Og, 2023 Premier 1 Minor Football Championship, Douglas V's St. Finbarr's at Douglas GAA, Douglas, Cork.

Coakley and Kilbride pointed for the home side as they led 0-12 to 0-8 after 46 minutes.

A minute later came the black card but Douglas kept their heads and a bouncing ball from a block fell to Dooley who blasted to the back of the net.

With five minutes to go, O’Brien pounced on a mistake in the Barrs defence for their second goal and it was game over as they led 2-16 to 0-11.

Credit to the Barrs they never gave up and Barrett pulled a goal back for them but time was against the visitors as Douglas ran out deserving winners overall.

Brian O'Hehir, Douglas, Conor O'Donoghue, St. Finbarr's. Rebel Og, 2023 Premier 1 Minor Football Championship, Douglas V's St. Finbarr's at Douglas GAA, Douglas, Cork.

Scorers for Douglas: S Coakley 0-10 (3f), M O’Brien 1-2 (1f), R Dooley 1-1, C Kilbride 0-2, J O’Brien 0-1.

St Finbarr’s: C O’Sullivan 0-10 (7f), R Barrett 1-2, J Brady, T Egan 0-1 each.

DOUGLAS: J O’Flaherty; D McPhaidin, B O’Hehir, J Mouret; S Sheedy, O Haynes Barry, J O’Brien; F Nash, D Reddington; R Dooley, J O’Brien, C Kilbride; S Coakley, M O’Brien, E Kelly.

Subs: L Kelleher for F Nash (43), F Gallagher for C Kilbride (56), T Lucas for M O’Brien (57), D O’Connell for S Sheedy (58).

St FINBARR’S: J O’Leary; E Hurley, D O’Kelly, S Kirby; T Howe, M Aherne, N Crowley; T Egan, M Heterington; J Brady, R Barrett, J Murray; C O’Donoghue, C McCarthy, C O’Sullivan.

Subs: A Kennedy for C McCarthy (20), J Millard for J Murray (43), D O’Keeffe for C O’Donoghue (57).

Referee: Paddy O’Sullivan, Glenville.