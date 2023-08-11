Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 08:33

Cobh Ramblers face Bray Wanderers at St Colman's Park

The Seagulls have failed to beat Cobh in each of their last five attempts
Cobh Ramblers face Bray Wanderers at St Colman's Park

Bray United 's Cole Omorehiomwan gets the header away against Cobh Ramblers last time they played. Picture: Moya Nolan

Jack McKay

COBH Ramblers are back in action at St Colman’s Park tonight, as they host seventh-placed Bray Wanderers in a fixture that is certainly a must-win for Shane Keegan’s side.

Last time out, Cobh played out a disappointing 2-2 draw. Keegan’s side did well to fight back once again and secure the draw after being two goals down but will be bitterly disappointed not to have beaten Kerry.

Cobh remain four points ahead of Athlone Town, and a further nine points clear of Wexford FC, who sit in the last playoff spot in fifth.

As we edge nearer to the business end of the season, Cobh need to pick up points to maintain breathing room from Wexford, and Pat Devlin’s side will be no easy feat.

RECENT SUCCESS

The Seagulls haven’t beaten Cobh since their 1-0 win over the Rams in St Colman’s Park back in March last year.

Since then, Ramblers have been particularly impressive against Bray, picking up three wins and two draws, including their massive 5-1 win over the Wicklow outfit at the end of last season.

Last time the teams met in St Colman’s Park, goals from Frahill and Waweru were enough to beat Bray, despite the former’s own goal on the night.

Cobh and Bray have been the worst performers in the top eight over the last five games, and with a lot at stake in tonight’s game, the Rams will be itching to set things right and pick up a valuable three points in their promotion hunt.

Looking ahead to tonight’s game, Keegan said: “It doesn’t matter who the opposition are, we believe we can get the three points from any home game.

“I'm not really sure what's not clicking for Bray, I mean they have as much quality as anybody in the division. [They] have some fantastic players within their squad, but that's for them to figure out why it's not quite clicking for them.

“If they turn up and they’re at their best, well then, we’re going to have a serious fight on our hands. Anything below our own best, and we won’t get anything from the game.

We just need to hit the reset button again and get back to the level that we know we’re capable of performing at.

“The first half against Longford a couple of weeks ago we were outstanding. That's what I want to see us get back to.” 

James O’Leary is looking unlikely to return from injury before the end of the season, while Matthew McKevitt missed out on the trip to Kerry with a minor injury and will be assessed before tonight’s game against Bray.

More in this section

Everton girls academy going from strength to strength Everton girls academy going from strength to strength
Premier League Fixtures The Longshot: Robots advance toenails and very little else
The Echo Sport Podcast: Picking the Cork club hurling team and player of the week The Echo Sport Podcast: Picking the Cork club hurling team and player of the week
Cork SportCork Soccer#League of Ireland
2023 Longines FEI Dublin Horse Show - Sport Ireland Classic

Shane Sweetnam wins Sport Ireland Classic on opening day of the Dublin Horse Show

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

ie logo

Listen

In partnership with

ie logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more