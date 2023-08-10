The 2023 All-Ireland camogie final will be forever known as the Amy O'Connor final

STOP for a second and imagine what the reaction would be if Kerry’s David Clifford scored 3-7 in an All-Ireland SFC final.

Thank about how an Aaron Gillane three-minute All-Ireland final hat-trick would be lauded inside and outside of Limerick.

What would the impact be of Katie McCabe guiding the Republic of Ireland senior to the knockout stages of a Women’s World Cup?

Imagine Dublin losing two All-Ireland SFC finals in a row - by a combined total of four points - before rebounding to bring Sam Maguire back to the capital city.

It is against the backdrop of these hypotheticals that Amy O’Connor’s individual performance and Cork’s overall team display in bringing the O’Duffy Cup back to leeside deserves every accolade.

This year’s All-Ireland Camogie senior final Player of the Match played a captain’s role in last Sunday’s victory over the Déise.

Cork captain Amy O'Connor lifts the O'Duffy Cup after the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championship Premier Senior Final match between Waterford and Cork at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the Amy O’Connor’s three-goal match-clinching blast was the humility she showed immediately afterwards.

O’Connor said: “It is hard to put it into words, to be honest. All the girls did the hard work (in the build-up) and I had the easy job of putting it into the net! I’m just delighted for everyone.”

Do you think Saudi Arabian-based Cristiano Ronaldo would have expressed the same level of modesty after scoring a hat-trick in a cup final?

Me neither.

No team wins anything without a captain setting the tone and leading by example on and off the pitch.

Cork are blessed to have a natural born leader in Amy O’Connor.

History will reflect kindly on Matthew Twomey and his management team’s 2023 triumph.

Rightly so considering the heartbreak suffered by the same group of Cork selectors and players in consecutive All-Ireland final losses to Kilkenny and Galway.

The intestinal fortitude required to bounce back from those defeats, as well as an indifferent start to this year’s campaign, underlines the mental toughness of Cork’s Camogie panel.

When it mattered most, Cork found a way past Kilkenny and Galway before taking down Waterford.

It took a full panel effort to achieve that goal, starting between the sticks with Amy Lee’s saves and accurate puck-outs.

A full-back line that included Meabh Murphy, Laura Hayes, Libby Coppinger and Meabh Cahalane hounded opposing forward lines all season long.

Pamela Mackey, Laura Treacy, Izzy O’Regan, Saoirse McCarthy and Aoife Healy were a nightmare to face in the middle third.

Up front, Chole Sigerson and Fiona Keating improved as the year went on.

How many Hannah Looney’s did you count in the All-Ireland final?

The dual star was everywhere against Waterford and delivered her one of her most effective performances in a Rebel jersey.

A full-forward line comprising of Sorcha McCartan, Pamela Mackey and Amy O’Connor was the most ruthless in this year’s senior championship.

Cork’s Izzy O'Regan and Amy O'Connor visit Barbara Data, aged 8 from Drogheda

Then you look to the substitutes bench, possibly Cork’s greatest attribute, and see the likes of Cliona Healy, Orla Cronin and Orlaith Cahalane ready to come on and make an impact.

A word too for one of Cork Camogie’s greatest warriors.

What Ashling Thompson put herself through to recover from a long-term injury and play a pivotal role in Cork’s success was one of the feel-good stories of the season.

Nowadays, legacy is a term, almost a cliché, thrown into conversations when attempting to capture a sports team or individual’s impact.

Yet, it is fair to say that this Cork Camogie senior panel’s legacy will be felt for some time to come.

It may not be accurately measured in newspaper column inches, radio or podcast specials or even All-Star awards.

This year’s Cork Camogie senior’s legacy will the increased number of young schoolboys and schoolgirls firing a sliotar off a wall and honing individual skills.

Their legacy will be the increased number of small children perfecting goal celebrations, similar to O’Connor, and turning away to acclaim an imaginary Croke Park whilst at home in the garden.

Their legacy will be inspiring the next generation of Rebel GAA, Camogie and LGFA players, whoever he, she or they may be.

More than anything, the 2023 Cork Camogie senior panel’s legacy will be reminding teams, whatever the sport, that it is not about how many times you get knocked down.

Sport is about sticking together, getting back up off the ground and never giving up until you achieve your ultimate goal.