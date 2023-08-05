Pa O'Callaghan and Eugene O'Leary on fire as Ballyhea beat Courcey Rovers

Ballyhea 1-20 Courcey Rovers 1-15

BALLYHEA are off and running in the SAHC after battling past Courcey Rovers in Mallow on Saturday evening.

On a blustery yet near-perfect day for exciting hurling, the men from North Cork showed that they have to be considered one of the genuine contenders for the 2023 competition by taking down a Courcey side that were many peoples fancy for the top honours this time round.

After losing the Quarter Final to the same opponents last year, Ballyhea were not short of motivation for this one – Courceys also well aware of the potential that the men in black and white possessed all over the field as they took their spot on the pitch in very windy conditions.

Courcey’s came into the tie with the likes of Richard Sweetnam, Sean Twomey, and Fergus Lordan in good form with all eyes on the other side of the field trained as usual on the mercurial talent that is Pa O’Callaghan.

From the throw-in this one had championship tie written all over it with little between the sides in every position on the field.

Courceys were first to impress with a trio of points early on, Twomey dominating the early exchanges from his position at wing-forward. The number 12 was all over the pitch for the first 20+ minutes looking likely to do damage every time he came close to possession.

Sweetnam was also clinical throughout the opening half with five frees and a 65 in a very impressive showing from the corner forward.

On the other side, O’Callaghan was immense in the opening 30 with five points (three frees and two of the most sensational scores one could hope to see on a hurling field).

O’Callaghan, Eugene O’Leary and Tom Hanley all showed well in the first half with the ever-eager Dean Copps and full forward John Morrissey both doing their bit to ensure that the men in red and white didn’t get a march on the Avondhu side in the opening half.

Nothing to choose between the sides at half time – 10 points each said all you needed to know - a fair reflection of the first-half exploits – Ballyhea the happier as they had the wind after the interval.

The second half began as the first had ended with the sides trading scores O’Callaghan and O’Leary on point for the victors, a brace of frees from Sweetnam keeping Rovers just in front.

For 30 seconds the game looked to have swung the way of the Carrigdhoun side with a goal from Daniel O’Donovan raising the tempo on 40 minutes however less than a minute later O’Callaghan cut through the Courcey defence to raise the game's second green flag – parity again for the fifth time.

A brace of long-range frees from O’Callaghan and points from the impressive second-half substitute Joseph Hickey pushed Ballyhea into the lead for the first time in the game and despite points from Liam Collins and Rory O’Callaghan keeping this one in the melting pot, O’Callaghan, O’Leary and Cailean Cox ended this one as a contest with three sublime efforts in injury time.

Courcey Rovers' Michael O'Donovan shoots as Ballyhea's Jamie Copps tries to hook him, during their SAHC clash at Mallow. Picture: David Keane.

Ballyhea now look to secure passage to the next phase if they can see off Newcestown in a week while for Courceys, it’s all or nothing now as they prepare to take on Blarney in Round 2.

Scorers for Ballyhea: P O’Callaghan 1-9 (0-5 f); E O’Leary 0-6; J Hickey 0-2; C Cox, J Morrissey, T Hanley 0-1 each.

Courcey Rovers: R Sweetnam 0-8 (0-7 f, 0-1 65); D O’Donovan 1-0; S Twomey 0-2; R O’Callaghan, S Nyhan (f), F Lordan, L Collins, DJ Twomey 0-1 each.

BALLYHEA: M Browne; A Barrett, J Hennessy, L Hanley; T Hanley, T Hanley, J Copps; C Cox, M O’Sullivan; G Morrissey, P O’Callaghan, D Curtin; D Copps, J Morrissey, E O’Leary.

Subs: J Hickey for L Hanley (bs, 33-37), R O’Callaghan for D Curtin (39), L Crowley for D Copps (39), M Mortell for G Morrissey (59), N Crowley for T Hanley (64).

COURCEY ROVERS: S Nyhan; C Daly, B Collins, K Collins; L Collins, F Lordan, C Roche; DJ Twomey, M Collins; O Crowley, M O’Donovan; S Twomey; B Ryan, D O’Donovan, R Sweetnam.

Subs: J McCarthy for B Ryan (49), D Collins for O Crowley (50), R Nyhan for D O’Donovan (52), R O’Callaghan for R Sweetnam (58).

Referee: Wayne King (Banteer)