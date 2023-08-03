Ashling Thompson continues to prove her worth to this Cork camogie team even though she is playing a different role this season 

IT'S a testament to the drive in Ashling Thompson that 12 months after tearing her ACL in a club game with Milford on August 17th, 2022, she took to the pitch in the 44th minute of Cork’s All-Ireland quarter final with Kilkenny on August 9th.

Introduced again in the semi-final in the 49th minute, Ashling is ready to do whatever is asked of her come Sunday’s final.

Back training a while, in full contact almost a couple of months and looking leaner than she has in many a year after a lonely 12 months of gym work and rehab, Ashling recalls what it took to get her to today.

"There was often times where I was training five, six, seven days a week, and even recovery, trying to get to the pool, the ice baths, getting up to Santry, in and out to Cork and Limerick on the Biodexs to test my strength, like the amount of work that actually goes into it is phenomenal.

Ashling Thompson of Cork before the Glen Dimplex Senior Camogie All-Ireland Championship Semi-Final match between Cork and Waterford at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

"But you know what, when you’re in it you don’t really notice but there’s times where you’d be crying coming out of the gym because, it’s not even crying about the injury, it’s crying with the amount of pressure that I put on myself to push myself as hard as I can while I’m in there, just the effort in doing the exercises themselves, the amount of effort it takes to get that strength back into the leg, it’s something I’ve never experienced before.

"It was extremely tough, and I couldn’t imagine having to go through that again.

"Obviously if I had to, I would, because that’s the mentality I have anyway but I can’t imagine or but admire people that do that two and three times and come back time and time again because its probably one of the toughest things you’ll ever go through in your sporting career."

It's in Ashling’s nature to live on the edge in games, wear her heart on her sleeve, show no fear and throw herself about.

While some might criticise that approach, it’s a trait I’ve long admired in Thompson.

That trait along with her athleticism and hurling ability has made her an invaluable member of Cork since 2013.

Her first peace of action this year against Kilkenny saw her tear into a three-person tackle.

"I think if you don’t have the same mentality as the likes of Kilkenny, who I always admire, where they put their bodies on the line, and if you don’t have the same going in against them and Galway; you just have to get stuck in there."

Cork's Orla Cronin and Ashling Thompson celebrate after the game

Ashling has had to be patient, eager to get onto the pitch but feels that the way management have filtered in their subs this year has been excellent.

"Whatever the lads think is best. The way they’ve brought in the subs has been brilliant, improving the team and not unsettling the balance."

A start might be a stretch too far on Sunday.

An All-Ireland final is a different ball game to any other, a different level of intensity.

"I do think the game against Waterford might be a bit more open, that might work to my benefit.

"The fact that I hadn’t played contact hurling in a championship setting all year doesn’t compare to being in training contact.

"For the little time I came on in the last two games I was blowing smoke," she laughs.

"But I do find it’s harder to come off the bench. I would get more out of myself if I did start but it’s a case of do they want me there at the start or the finish.

"That’s not to say I wouldn’t finish the game but that’s the risk you take. At the end of the day if they (management) want me out there I’ll take the opportunity."