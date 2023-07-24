Mon, 24 Jul, 2023 - 13:05

A magical year for St Oliver Plunkett's as they complete the double

St Oliver Plunkett's went unbeaten in both codes in 2023 as the Ahiohill outfit won the double
St Oliver Plunkett's joint captains Eddie O'Driscoll and Conor McCarthy and the football captain Ronan McCarthy (centre). The West Cork team completed the double after defeating Ballyclough in the Co-Op SuperStores junior B hurling championship final at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture; Eddie O'Hare.

Barry O'Mahony

A historic week for St Oliver Plunkett’s as they completed the double on Saturday evening.

The West Cork club defeated Ballyphehane in the Bon Secours Hospital Junior B Football Championship decider a week ago and last weekend the team in black and white beat Ballyclough on a score line of 2-20 to 0-13 in the Co-Op SuperStores Junior B Hurling Championship final. The celebrations following the game was further proof why the GAA is so special.

Plunkett’s have had a tough few years but have turned it around this season. A message to every club, no matter how tough things might be right now, the wheel always turns. The folk of Ahiohill won’t forget 2023 in a hurry. Two county titles in the space of a week.

Manager Barry O’Driscoll was struggling for words following the win over Ballyclough.

“It’s absolutely unbelievable. What a week. It has been well documented how challenging the last few years has been for the club. The lads had a good run in the football last year but overall it wasn’t going according to plan for the club in both codes. This season everything has just clicked, we went back training last November and we created a bond between the younger lads and the older fellas, something that probably was lacking previously.

“The buzz around the parish over the last few weeks has been something else and in fairness to the players they have handled it very well. We knew how tough Ballyclough were going to be. We settled well and put in one of our best performances all year I would say.” 

It would have been easy for the Plunkett's players to get carried away following the football win last Saturday and a delighted O’Driscoll says the players have got what they have deserved.

St Oliver Plunkett's who defeated Ballyclough to win the Co-Op SuperStores junior B hurling championship final at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture; Eddie O'Hare.

“The lads have trained three times a week since January. They had been doing gym work for two months before that. It was fantastic to win the football last weekend, they enjoyed themselves on the Saturday night but they were back in for a recovery session on the Sunday. We were on the field on Monday and I knew by Wednesday that they were ready to rock.” 

A remarkable season for a club who didn't lose a game in hurling and football. Some achievement.

“From the very first game there was a good buzz in the camp,” says O’Driscoll, “The players were putting in a huge effort so to go unbeaten is unreal. To see all the young kids on the pitch after the game was incredible. We have brilliant facilities, a great community spirit. We have to make sure we build on these successes.”

