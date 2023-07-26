Wed, 26 Jul, 2023 - 19:05

Valley Rovers in high spirits ahead of opening game in the Premier SFC

Valley Rovers suffered relegation from the Cork Credit Unions Division 1 football league but the vibe is good heading into their opening championship game against Clonakilty on Saturday
Valley Rovers in high spirits ahead of opening game in the Premier SFC

31st October 2021. Valley Rovers William Hurley gets away from Castlehaven's David McCarthy during the Bon Secours Hospital Premier SFC quarter final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare.

Barry O'Mahony

VALLEY ROVERS head into the Bon Secours Hospital Premier SFC on the back of relegation from the Cork Credit Unions Division 1 football league, but despite that, there is an air of confidence around the team heading into Saturday’s opening group-stage game against Clonakilty in Bandon at 7.30pm.

While the team in green and white finished below the dreaded dotted line, they did end the league campaign with a home win over Kiskeam, inspired by the experienced Fiachra Lynch.

William Hurley, who at 25 years of age, is a key player in the Valley Rovers defence, and he is very much looking forward to the new championship season despite a difficult league campaign.

“We have had a nice run into the championship. The league season finished four weeks ago so we have put in a good few weeks of hard training. We feel we are ready for the Clonakilty game on Saturday. The league was disappointing, especially after the positive start we had. We got a draw against St Finbarr’s away in the first game and we won well at Ballincollig in the third game, but we certainly weren’t getting carried away. In fairness, we had a lot of lads missing at various stages of the league campaign.” 

There was one particular result that stood out in the Division 1 football league. Carbery Rangers were in the relegation zone before the visit of mid-table Valley Rovers back in early May. It was a day where everything that could have possibly gone wrong, went wrong for the Innishannon side as Carbery Rangers won 3-11 to 0-8. 

Despite that heavy defeat, Hurley says there were a number of reasons why Valley’s struggled towards the end of the season and that the Ross defeat didn’t have any impact on the confidence.

William Hurley in action for Valley Rovers last year.
William Hurley in action for Valley Rovers last year.

“With the new structure, it’s very important to peak at the right time. The management are mindful of us and in fairness the workload during the league was managed very well. We were also missing many players as I have mentioned already which didn’t help and then we had injuries. Many people have brought up that Carbery Rangers result. 

"Less said about that game the better, it just wasn’t a good day. We went out to get the win but unfortunately Carbery Rangers were just much more clinical than us on that day. We did create chances but we were unable to take them. I don’t think that result had any impact on us in the remaining couple of league games.” 

With Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers also in the group, there will be an added significance for both Valley Rovers and Clonakilty to get off to a strong start when they meet each other on Saturday.

“It’s a very important game on Saturday,” Hurley says. “Since the draws were made last December, Clonakilty have been the focus.”

More in this section

Fr Mathew's star duo Diego O'Herlihy and Sean McManus join Ballincollig for the new Super League season Fr Mathew's star duo Diego O'Herlihy and Sean McManus join Ballincollig for the new Super League season
South of Ireland Championship 2022 Peter O'Keeffe hoping to go one better this year at the South of Ireland Open Championship
Kerry v Cork - Electric Ireland Munster GAA Football Minor Championship semi-final Bobbie O'Dwyer steps down as Cork U20 football manager
Cork GAA
<p>Pictured launching Cork GAA’s new streaming service Rebels Online is Kevin O’Donovan, CEO Cork GAA with Marie Arnold, Contract Manager TVM and Kevin Galvin, Operations Manager, TVM. Pic: Brian Lougheed </p>

Cork GAA launches a new streaming service called Rebels Online ahead of the new club championship season

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
ie logo

Cork Club Championship

player
title

Join Éamonn Murphy and guests as they analyse the weekend’s games and discuss the next round of Cork Club Championship matches.

ie logo

Listen

In partnership with

ie logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more