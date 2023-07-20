Cork Basketball: Kyle Hosford still going strong after 21 years 

FEW would doubt, in the sport of basketball, that UCC Demons star Kyle Hosford was one of the most talented Irish players to hit the scene over the last decade.

Introduced to the sport by his father, Martin, and with the help of his uncle, Jason Finnegan, he wore the North Mon colours in style and with grace, basketball soon became the number one hobby in his life.

Now entering his 21st season with the Sunday’s Well club, Hosford progressed into the Super League team under American coach Doug Leichner.

Having been part of Demons’ incredible run that saw them win the elusive treble in 2014, going through the season unbeaten Hosford then suffered a huge disappointment when Demons withdrew from the top tier of Irish basketball in 2018.

Kyle Hosford scores at Mardyke Arena. Picture: Larry Cummins

Hosford said: “I am a kind of a guy that lives for the moment and when the news became official that we were withdrawing, it was a huge disappointment, but the decision was right as we needed to take a look at where things went wrong.”

After spending a season with Neptune, Hosford returned to Demons for the 2021/22 season in Division One that saw them win the league and cup double as a return to the Super League beckoned last season.

Hosford added: “I think there is a huge gap between the Super League and Division One, so I wasn’t that surprised that we managed to blow the majority of teams away.”

On the international scene Hosford was appointed captain of the Irish senior team before announcing his retirement last season, but those memories will never leave his heart.

The commitment level just became too much; it started when just travelling to Dublin at weekends, and with getting no reimbursement it became a little weary.

“Then, when it came to travelling to Dublin after finishing work early on Wednesday, driving to be in Dublin for 7pm and returning home on the same evening; it was fairly demanding.”

Kyle Hosford rises to shoot. Picture: Larry Cummins

It is well documented that the parents of young Irish players fund them to the tune of hundreds of euros, and for many who don’t make the cut, it can be a huge burden on players and families.

“I do think that things have improved for senior players, but there are lots of fundraisers going on for the young aspiring stars to fund their trips.”

In Hosford’s own words, captaining his country at the top tier is something he will never forget.

“For my dad, as a proud Cork and Irishman, he was thrilled as his philosophy was always be proud to represent your country and be happy doing it.”

Looking back at last season Hosford believes it was a magnificent one for Demons as he reflected on the strides the club made.

“We didn’t have a good start, losing to Neptune by the minimum and then losing at home to Ballincollig the following week, but our defeats away to Moycullen and at home to Sligo All Stars set the alarm bells ringing.”

Demons needed inspiration and they got it with the signing of MJ Randolph who, in the words of Hosford, was a breath of fresh air to the club.

“MJ was such a talent, but I think it was his attitude to training that rubbed off on the team and in the end we almost won the Super League only to lose to the eventual winners Ballincollig.”

POSITIVE INFLUENCE

Presently, UCC Demons are getting ready for the new campaign and Kyle is getting more involved in helping with the younger players in the team.

In his playing career, Hosford has been known to come out on the wrong end of refereeing decisions but openly admits that sometimes his emotions on court take over.

“In my book a referee should come into a game with an open mind and forget what may have occurred in previous games but look they have to be respected as no games can take place without them.

“Next season, for me, will be a clean slate and hopefully I will not let my emotions run away with me.”

Hosford paid tribute to the attitude and commitment of the Hannigan twins James and Scott since joining the club last season from Neptune.

We need players to step up to the mark and show the same sort of attitude and only then will individuals be capable of doing the business on court.”

August 11 will be the biggest day in Hsofrd’s life as he prepares to marry the love of his life Aine McKenna, captain of The Address UCC Glanmire.

We wish them both health and happiness on and off the court.