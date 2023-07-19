Tadhg O'Connell wins latest Muskerry GAA award

THE second winner of the EPH Controls Muskerry GAA Awards for 2023 was announced recently. Ballincollig’s Tadhg O’Connell was chosen as the second recipient of the award. O’Connell was majestic for the Cork U20 hurlers as they won the Munster and All-Ireland titles in what was a magnificent season for Ben O’Connor’s charges.

The Ballincollig player had an awesome season and it’s hard to believe he will be U20 again next year. The youngster brought so much to the table this year, his flexibility helped the team in so many ways. O’Connell was on the U20 additional panel last year and there’s no doubt he took his chance when the opportunity came around this season.

He could attack and score points but he could also do a job as a holding midfielder if required which he did with aplomb on that great day above in Thurles against Offaly in the All-Ireland final. Despite being used as a holding midfielder, he still chipped in with 1-2 in assists and landed a tasty point.

O’Connell was picked as the outstanding winner for the award due to his performances for the U20 hurlers but since the great season for the young Rebels, he has been influential for the Muskerry premier senior hurlers as they continue to head in the right direction under the guidance of former All-Ireland final referee Diarmuid Kirwan.

Cork players, from left, Tadhg O'Connell, Jack Leahy and Darragh O'Sullivan celebrate after the O’Neills.com GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final match between Cork and Offaly at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

The Ballincollig player missed Muskerry’s opening round win against Carrigdhoun due to the Leaving Cert but made his presence felt after just 20 seconds in his first game in 2023 for the team in green and white. The semi-final victory for Muskerry over Carbery three weeks ago was a comfortable one helped by a strong start, which included a goal after 20 seconds from O’Connell. He caught the ball, rounded his marker and slotted the ball into the top corner of the net.

As mentioned above, it’s incredible he’s still U20 again in 2024. He played for the Rebels with such maturity and guile this year. It’s important that we be patient with many of the Cork U20 players and let them develop and not expect too much too soon.

Before all that, the 18 year old, turning 19 next month, will play a key part for Ballincollig as they aim to make a favourable impression in the PIHC. Dungourney is the challenge for Danny Dwyer’s side in the first group-stage game. The Collig have struggled in the opening game of the hurling championship over the last few years so it will be important for them to get a positive start to ease the nerves.

O’Connell will receive his award at the Oriel House Hotel located in the heart of Ballincollig next Monday night. It’s sure to be a great night with a big Ballincollig contingent expected at the function. The Echo will have an exclusive interview with the young star that will appear in the paper in the next couple of weeks.