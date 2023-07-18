Tue, 18 Jul, 2023 - 18:55

The Echo Sport Podcast will cover the Cork Club Championships every step of the way

New podcast will be available every Tuesday featuring Éamonn Murphy, Denis Hurley, Barry O'Mahony and the rest of The Echo team
The Echo Sport Podcast will cover the Cork Club Championships every step of the way

Denis Hurley, Barry O'Mahony and Éamonn Murphy gear up for the Cork Club Championships on the new Echo Sport Podcast.

THE new Echo Sport Podcast launches next Tuesday with the spotlight on the Cork Club Championships.

Every Tuesday morning on Echolive.ie/Podcast/ and all the podcast platforms, we’ll be going through the major talking points on the Cork GAA club scene.

Éamonn Murphy, Denis Hurley, Barry O’Mahony, Rory Noonan, and the rest of The Echo team will discuss the highs and lows of the most action-packed GAA club championships in Ireland.

We’ll celebrate the local hurling and football heroes shining across the county, from Clougduv to Ballinlough to Mallow and everywhere in between.

We’ll recommend the games worth catching every weekend and our Tuesday power rankings will assess the teams to beat across the five grades, Premier Senior, Senior A, Premier Intermediate, Intermediate A, and Premier Junior in both codes.

While Cork’s senior teams failed to make the All-Ireland finals this season, GAA on Leeside is thriving.

The restructured leagues and championships in Rebel county, facilitated by the move to the split season, ensure there is intense competition across every grade with the group stages providing no shortage of storylines all the way through to the county finals in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in October. Remember last season’s eventual hurling kingpins St Finbarr’s were rank outsiders for glory, especially when they drew their opening outing with Charleville.

There were seven league finals in recent weeks, which set the scene for what will be an explosive few months.

The Echo Sport Podcast will track the action every step of the way.

We also want your feedback every week to ensure we cover the exploits of the hurlers and footballers delivering at every level in every division. The Premier Senior tiers, led by defending champions the Barrs and Nemo Rangers are box office, but there are brilliant matches in Cork from junior B all the way up.

You can contact us on social media or by emailing eamonn.murphy@theecho.ie

We’ll pick a Player of the Week, Team of the Week, and Biggest Upset every Tuesday and track the major issues impacting GAA inside the county bounds and nationally.

The Echo Sport Podcast will also dip into the Rebel Óg minor championships and the business end of the camogie and ladies football competitions.

More in this section

Republic of Ireland Training Session - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Denise is back training and the team are hoping the Cork woman can play in Thursday's World Cup opener
Republic of Ireland Training Session - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 High hopes Denise O'Sullivan will be fit to face Australia 
BMW PGA Championship - Day Four - Wentworth Golf Course The Longshot: To the Viktor the spoils at the Open
cork gaapodcastecho podcast
<p> Ian Jones of Setanta Wellness College at launch of the Bishopstown GAA Healthy Club Initiative last year. Picture: Larry Cummins.</p>

Highly-rated Ian Jones to join Cork hurlers as S&C coach

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more