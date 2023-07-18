The Echo Sport Podcast will cover the Cork Club Championships every step of the way

THE new Echo Sport Podcast launches next Tuesday with the spotlight on the Cork Club Championships.

Every Tuesday morning on Echolive.ie/Podcast/ and all the podcast platforms, we’ll be going through the major talking points on the Cork GAA club scene.

Éamonn Murphy, Denis Hurley, Barry O’Mahony, Rory Noonan, and the rest of The Echo team will discuss the highs and lows of the most action-packed GAA club championships in Ireland.

We’ll celebrate the local hurling and football heroes shining across the county, from Clougduv to Ballinlough to Mallow and everywhere in between.

We’ll recommend the games worth catching every weekend and our Tuesday power rankings will assess the teams to beat across the five grades, Premier Senior, Senior A, Premier Intermediate, Intermediate A, and Premier Junior in both codes.

While Cork’s senior teams failed to make the All-Ireland finals this season, GAA on Leeside is thriving.

The restructured leagues and championships in Rebel county, facilitated by the move to the split season, ensure there is intense competition across every grade with the group stages providing no shortage of storylines all the way through to the county finals in Páirc Uí Chaoimh in October. Remember last season’s eventual hurling kingpins St Finbarr’s were rank outsiders for glory, especially when they drew their opening outing with Charleville.

There were seven league finals in recent weeks, which set the scene for what will be an explosive few months.

The Echo Sport Podcast will track the action every step of the way.

We also want your feedback every week to ensure we cover the exploits of the hurlers and footballers delivering at every level in every division. The Premier Senior tiers, led by defending champions the Barrs and Nemo Rangers are box office, but there are brilliant matches in Cork from junior B all the way up.

You can contact us on social media or by emailing eamonn.murphy@theecho.ie

We’ll pick a Player of the Week, Team of the Week, and Biggest Upset every Tuesday and track the major issues impacting GAA inside the county bounds and nationally.

The Echo Sport Podcast will also dip into the Rebel Óg minor championships and the business end of the camogie and ladies football competitions.