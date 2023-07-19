Will Nemo Rangers rule the roost again or can someone come from the pack surprise them?

WITH another Bon Secours Hospital Premier SFC campaign nearly upon us, will Nemo Rangers win back-to-back county titles like they did most recently in the 2019 and 2020 seasons?

In Group A, there is a real West Cork flavour to it with Castlehaven, Carbery Rangers and Clonakilty pitted against each other with Valley Rovers the non Carbery outfit.

The Haven and Ross clash in the first group-stage game with both teams looking to build on last season.

James McCarthy’s Haven reached the semi-final while Ross got to the quarter-final.

Clonakilty and Valley Rovers meeting on day one is huge, victory for either side would ease the pressure with two difficult games in store in the remaining group-stage matches.

In Group B, Nemo are joined by Ballincollig, Carrigaline, and Éire Óg. Nemo will be favourites to beat Ballincollig in the opening game and also finish top.

The Collig reached the last four in 2022 and are a team that could surprise a few again in 2023.

Both Carrigaline and Éire Óg will see their clash against each other as a hugely significant one, a defeat for either team would be a huge blow.

In Group C, Douglas are joined by fellow city clubs St Michael’s and St Finbarr’s with Mallow making up that particular group.

Douglas are still smarting after their failure to get out of the group last year and it won’t be an easy task this year to rectify that.

SAFC winners St Michael’s are first up and they will be still on a high after last year's long awaited success.

The Barrs are in many people’s eyes the team most likely to knock Nemo off their perch.

Alan O'Connor, St. Finbarr's with the Cup.

The Barrs boss Paul O’Keeffe has built a very strong panel and will be looking to get off to a good start against Mallow. But, that won’t be straightforward, Mallow surprised many last year by finishing top of their group.

Moving down to the SAFC grade, who will succeed St Michael’s as winners and jump up to the top flight?

Out of all the football grades, this one in particular is very difficult to call.

You could genuinely make a case for every club. Knocknagree lost the decider last year, can they go one better in 2023?

Starting with them first given they are in Group A, John Fintan Daly’s side are with Kanturk, Fermoy and O’Donovan Rossa. Kanturk and Fermoy get the ball rolling Friday week in what should be an intriguing game. The following day, Knocknagree take on an O’Donovan Rossa side that reached the last four last campaign.

In Group B, Clyda Rovers, semi-finalists in 2022 are joined by Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh, Newmarket and Kiskeam in what is a very difficult group to predict.

It is always nice to start on a positive note and the clash of Clyda Rovers and Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh will be a good marker for both. Newmarket survived by beating Bandon last year and will be looking to make a favourable impression this time around.

Kiskeam failed to get out of their respective group in 2022.

Newcestown suffered relegation from the top flight last campaign and will be a team fancied to make the business end of the SAFC campaign.

The team in red and yellow are with Dohenys, Bishopstown and Ilen Rovers in Group C.

Oran McElligott, Nemo Rangers, Sam Ryan, St. Finbarr's.

Newcestown face Dohenys in what should be a cracking West Cork derby first day out.

Bishopstown and Ilen Rovers have both endured a difficult few years, a win on the opening day for either team would ease the pressure somewhat.

In the PIFC, Cill na Martra, the nearly men in recent years, are the favourites for the championship.

This is John Evans’ second season in charge and the expectations are understandably high.

Conor Horgan, Nemo Rangers takes the mark against corner back Luke McGrath, Douglas.

Bantry Blues, beaten in last year’s final, IAFC winners Kilshannig and Iveleary should all be in the mix when the business end comes around.

In Group A, Bandon are joined by Rockchapel, Castletownbere and Nemo Rangers second team.

The first games in a group can be indicators as to how it will go. Bandon face Rockchapel while Castletownbere take on Nemo in the opening encounters.

Three Muskerry teams make up Group B, Macroom face neighbours Naomh Abán in round one, with both looking to improve on last year. Iveleary, semi-finalists in 2022 face West Cork’s Bantry Blues.

Cill na Martra and Kilshannig will be hot favourites to qualify from Group C. Cill na Martra lock horns with Aghada in game one with Kilshannig meeting Na Piarsaigh.

The Echo will have detailed match previews on each opening game from these grades in Friday week's paper.