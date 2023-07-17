Lismire manager on the magic of winning a county: 'This is the best feeling in the world'

THERE were brilliant celebrations on the Páirc Uí Rinn turf last Friday evening as Lismire defeated Ballinacurra in an entertaining Bon Secours Hospital Cork Junior C Football Championship decider.

Lismire won 2-9 to 0-13 as the Duhallow club lifted the county title for the very first time in their history. The team in black and amber were dejected on the same field two years ago when they lost 4-9 to 0-9 against Araglen in a game where they didn’t play to their potential.

It was the complete opposite this time around as they defended magnificently, especially in the second half and had the scoring prowess to win the match.

The two green flags came in the first five minutes of the second half, Damien Finn from the penalty spot and a delicious Rory Sheahan goal. The teams were level going into injury time before points from Finn and Cian O’Sullivan nudged Lismire over the line.

The scenes on the pitch had to be seen to be believed. This was Lismire’s big day out, this was their Croke Park, this was their All-Ireland final and this success will go into Lismire foclóir.

The victorious manager, James O’Neill, was bursting with pride after the match.

“I am very emotional, a great day for the parish,” he says, “I actually don’t know what to say, such an incredible feeling. I am so happy.

"These lads have given it everything for the jersey since I took over the team at the start of the 2021 season. We lost the final in 2021, we were defeated in the last four last year so I am just over the moon for the boys.

BEST FEELING

"We have a great panel of players and I can’t express enough just how happy I am for them. I thought the game was heading for extra-time until we got two late points.

"This is the best feeling in the world.”

O’Neill feels the 2021 disappointment stood to the players especially in the closing stages of this particular decider. The game was in the melting pot, and Lismire stood up when it mattered.

“They say you have to lose one to win one and I suppose that is true now. The 2021 final defeat was a big motivation factor of course.

We didn’t want to leave the pitch again feeling sorry for ourselves and making the long trip back up to Duhallow without the trophy.

"The players didn’t hide when Ballinacurra were on top, we kept in the game and got the win.”

The boss has special praise for coach Maurice Angland from Kiskeam.

“The players are all heroes and I would like to mention our trainer Maurice Angland. He has had a huge impact on the team. A top class trainer.”