The Mendez sisters, Aix and Jesse back at Cork City and loving life back playing in Turner's Cross

THE Mendez sisters, Jesse and Alix are loving life, back playing with their local League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division side Cork City after a spell in Limerick with Treaty United.

They come a soccer-mad family as their mother is Wilton United midfield legend and well-respected coach Barbara O’Connell.

Jesse Mendez with her most loyal supporter, her gran Barbara after a UCC game.

Both girls played soccer from the age of four starting out in the academy in Carrigaline before joining Wilton United, where they played for the majority of their underage career.

They then joined Cork City to play in the League of Ireland, however, they then transferred to Limerick side Treaty United for a two-year spell.

Both girls moved back to the hometown Cork City this season and are really enjoying the positive vibes and atmosphere around the club.

The younger of the two sisters Alix, is really enjoying been back with her local club, however, she pointed out that she had a great experience and made some great friends with Treaty United also.

“It’s great to be back with City as it’s always special to play for your local team, however, I really enjoyed my time with Treaty,” Alix said.

“I have been lucky all my playing career to play with some great players, with the likes of Laura Shine, Ellie O’Brien, Mia O’Connell, Kelsey Cooper and Chloe Atkinson who I have played with with Wilton United and now with City.

"I have also been fortunate to have been coached by some brilliant coaches with John McHale, Pat Bowdren, and my mum Barbara at Wilton United and Craig Hurley, who I won a U17 National League medal in my time with Treaty.

“Since I came back to City I have to say the facilities have really improved from the first time I played there.

"We have full access to the Mardyke Gym for workouts and recovery sessions and everything is very professional.

Mike Mendez, from South Wales, father of Cork City players Jesse and Alix Mendez before the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup semi-final match between Cliftonville and Cork City United at Solitude in Belfast. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

"I know results in the league are not great, however, we are on a good cup run at the moment, which will give us plenty of confidence for the rest of the rest of the season.

“I’m lucky that I have a great family that are always very supportive, my Mum Barbara and dad Mike have always encouraged me from a young age and my grandparents Susan and Sandy Mendez are also helpful.

"My other grandparents Barbara and my late grandfather Jerry have also been brilliant and I hope that I have made them proud,” Alix added.

Jesse, who is the older of the sisters and will celebrate he 21st birthday this month has a similar journey to Alix, as she also played with Wilton, Cork City and Treaty before moving back to City this year.

Jesse also spoke very highly of her coaches John McHale and Pat Bowdren at her time with Wilton United.

“I first want to thank my coaches John and Pat at Wilton as they were brilliant and very organised in everything they did, Jesse said.

“We won the Under 16 double in my last season and I also won the Under 16 Gaynor Cup in Limerick with the Cork under coach Charlie Lynch.

"I moved to Cork City the following year and then spent two seasons with Treaty before returning back to by hometown club this season.

“One of my fondest memories is when we all won Gaynor Cups for Cork on the same weekend in Limerick, my mum Barbara and myself won the Senior, I also won the Under 16 and Alix won the Under 14.

"That was so special especially getting to play in the middle of the park with my mum in that tournament.

Cork City's Jesse Mendez wins the ball from DLR Waves' Nyeema Nyangasi during the Avenir All Island cup at Carrig Park, Fermoy.. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

“However, my biggest supporter has to be my grandmother Barbara.

"She is unbelievable as she has never missed one of my matches, she travels everywhere all over the country to watch me and Alix play. "She made the trip to Belfast twice in the last two weeks to watch us play in the cup and must have been in every football ground over the years to watch me play.

"The funny thing is that I’m only one of her 18 grandchildren and when they come to visit her, they all be snapping when they see all the cut outs from the paper of me on the fridge door,” Jesse said with a burst of laughter.

"But seriously she is a legend and she loves all her grandchildren, but just have a soft spot for me.

Cork City's Alix Mendez and Bohemian's Mia Dodd battle for possession in their side's SSE Airtricity Premiere Division League tie at Dalymount Park today. Photograph Moya Nolan

“This year I have moved from my midfield role to the back line, which is a transition for me, however, I am really enjoying my football this year with our very young team,” Jesse concluded.