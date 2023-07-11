New astro pitch will benefit all sporting bodies in Kilbrittain

Since the reformatting of the Cork county championships at the end of 2019, Kilbrittain have been there or thereabouts in the fifth hurling tier.

In the competition that was known as the Co-op SuperStores Cork Lower IHC for its first two years, the West Cork club reached the semi-finals in 2020, losing out to Castlemartyr, and then made the final the following year but were beaten by another East Cork side, Lisgoold.

Last year, with the grade having been re-named as the Premier Junior Hurling Championship, Kilbrittain met Tracton in the knockout stage for the third year in a row but, having come out on top in 2020 and 2021, they were denied a semi-final victory as their Carrigdhoun opponents conjured a late goal.

As the new championship campaign comes into view, Jamie Wall’s side will again be hopeful of making an impact and they come in on the back of a third-placed finish in Division 6 of the RedFM Hurling League.

Milford provide Kilbrittain’s opposition in their championship opener in Banteer on Saturday, August 5 while neighbours Barryroe and Ballygarvan are in the same group.

It has already been a year of progress for the community in Kilbrittain, with last month seeing the official opening of a new astroturf facility as well as a woodlands walk and outdoor classroom.

Investment in the new facilities totals just under €400,000 and is the largest amenity capital development in Kilbrittain in recent times.

Chairperson of the development committee tasked with bringing these to fruition is Vincent Hickey he is thrilled with the finished product.

“This was a big project of work between getting the planning permission over the line, tendering and planning the works,” he said.

“We are delighted with the finished product. It will prove a huge asset to the community.”

He also paid tribute to his fellow committee members and members of the community who all contributed hugely to the great finish.

“There was an eight-person committee involved in the whole process who put in endless hours of unseen trojan work,” he said.

“We visited other clubs who have engaged in similar projects. We decided to go with Hourihan Sports Field Developments and it was a pleasure to deal with them to deliver this project.”

The new outdoor classroom in Kilbrittain.

A sports capital grant from the Department of Sport and Tourism was also gratefully received and was vital in helping achieve the aim of providing a top class astroturf facility for all players, school children and members of the community.

Treasurer Kieran Butler highlighted the significance of the grant and payments they received from clubs and individuals in the parish.

“Along with the Sports Capital Grant funding, we secured upfront payments for the usage of the astro from the national school, GAA and camogie clubs, which was a huge help,” he said.

“We needed small loans from individuals in the parish to make up the balance of the funds, this will be repaid by running a fundraiser later this year and we hope this will leave us with a debt-free facility which will be a huge accomplishment.

“There will be activity on there all year round between the school, GAA, soccer, camogie, ladies’ football and underage teams. Players can train on it when pitches are bad and the weather is inclement.

“It will be great to see the place thriving and a great facility for the current and future generations going forward.”

Niall Moynihan, deputy principal of Kilbrittain NS, speaking at the family fun day in Kilbrittain.

As well as the pitch, the woodlands walk and outdoor classroom will provide a valuable resource for Kilbrittain NS.

“For our pupils to have access to such an amazing facility is incredible and to be able to have the school grounds now adjoining the community grounds is a wonderful achievement,” said vice-principal Niall Moynihan.

“A great school should always be at the heart of its community and, luckily for us, we are.

“The new outdoor area that has been created for our pupils, particularly with those pupils in our special classes in mind, is probably the most unique outdoor area of any school in the country.

“It is something we are immensely proud of and we could not have done it without the support of our parents and of course our wonderful donor, who gave us €50,000 to create a magical space for all of our pupils. It really has to be seen to be believed!”

The official opening was conducted by former GAA President, Seán Kelly MEP, with entertainment provided by Bandon band The Shruggs.