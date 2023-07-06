Late points see Cork into All-Ireland U16 ladies football final

Cork 1-13

Dublin 3-5

It was hearts-in-the-mouths stuff as Cork got the better of Dublin in their U16 ladies football All-Ireland semi-final championship clash at Cahir.

It was a bit of revenge for the Rebels who lost in this final to Dublin last year, in a game that was every bit as good as this one.

Credit to both sides they gave it their all and Dublin didn’t give up their title easily. But massive credit must go to Cork who had to play the game with 14 players for 20 minutes, with two sent to the sin-bin at different times.

Their character was tested and they passed with flying colours, led by the likes of Eabha O’Donovan, Maisie McRea, Laura Walsh, and Catherine Murphy.

O’Donovan and Walsh came up with the crucial scores late on, after Dublin got back level, from their second penalty, which led to Allie Tobin being sin-binned.

But despite this, the Rebels never let their heads drop and late points saw them through to the final against Cavan.

Despite playing against the wind, Cork took the lead just three minutes in when O’Donovan scored from a free. A minute later they doubled their advantage when Walsh also pointed from a placed ball.

Another O’Donovan free had Cork 0-3 to no score up after six minutes before Dublin had their first real chance.

A great ball from Abbie O’Connor played in Lile Tully in but her shot came back off the post and Cork cleared the danger.

Cork's Eabha O'Donovan shoots past Dublin's Charlie Murphy in the All-Ireland Under 16 A Ladies' Football Championship semi-final in Cahir.

From the restart, they had another goal chance when they regained possession with Rachel Breen making a great block to deny Tully.

O’Donovan got the first point from play after 15 minutes and she added another from a free to make it 0-5 to no score.

It took Dublin 23 minutes to get off the mark when Ciara Brogan raised a white flag.

A minute later and they were back in contention when they were awarded a penalty.

Hannah Galvin was fouled by Megan Barrett and Dublin were awarded a penalty, with Barrett also being sent to the sin-bin.

Brogan made no mistake from the spot to make it 1-1 to 0-5.

She added a point from the restart to level it, but just before half-time Caoimhe Horgan pointed to put the Rebels back in front at the break.

Straight from the restart, Dublin raised their second green flag when Tully scored, but Cork hit back with two from O’Donovan and a point from Horgan, to make it 0-9 to 2-2 with 34 minutes gone.

Charlie Murphy pointed for Dublin but then Cork got a vital score, when Eabha Nagle raised a green flag, to make it 1-9 to 2-3.

Kate Carey and O’Donovan were on target, before the impressive Hannah Galvin and Brogan replied for Dublin.

With 52 minutes gone, Dublin were awarded their second penalty when Tobin was deemed to have fouled Galvin, when it looked to all, bar the referee, that it was a clash of two players going for the ball.

Brogan scored her second penalty to level it, 3-5 to 1-11.

But Cork were determined to come out on top and late points from O’Donovan and a simply sublime one from Walsh saw the Rebels through to the final.

Scorers for Cork: E Nagle 1-0, E O’Donovan 0-8 (4f), L Walsh, C Horgan 0-2 each, K Carey 0-1.

Dublin: C Brogan 2-3 (2-0 pen), L Tully 1-0, C Murphy, H Galvin (f) 0-1 each.

CORK: A Toye (St Michael’s); E Walsh (Mourneabbey), A Tobin (O’Donovan Rossa), A O’Sullivan (Donoughmore); R Breen (Mourneabbey), M McRea (Aghada), M Barrett (Erin’s Own); J Foskin (Bishopstown), K McEntee (Valley Rovers); C Murphy (Kinsale), E O’Donovan (O’Donovan Rossa), C Horgan (Kinsale); E Nagle (Erin’s Own), L Walsh (Mourneabbey), K Carey (Ilen Rovers).

Subs: K Ferns (Dromtarriffe) for M Barrett (34), E Burns (Grenagh) for C Murphy (44), S Barry (St Michael’s) for E Nagle (56), A Sheehan (Douglas) for C Horgan (58).

DUBLIN: M Ezan; R Magnier, C Almeida, N Bush; C Murphy, K Mooney, R Kirby; C Franke H Murphy; C O'Shea, R McEvoy, L Tully; C Brogan, A Henry, H Galvin.

Subs: O Keighran for A Henry (24), G Connolly for R McEvoy (ht), E Caffrey for R Magnier (36), C Nig Fhlionn for C O’Shea (46), D Murray for C Murphy (58).

Referee: Ciaran Groome, Offaly.