Sat, 01 Jul, 2023 - 21:43

David O'Connor on fire as Boherbue beat Glanmire in Division 5 final

Duhallow side's sharpshooter hit a brilliant 2-7 from play 
David O'Connor on fire as Boherbue beat Glanmire in Division 5 final

Glanmire's Conor Nelligan is held up by Boherbue's Andrew O'Connor. Picture: David Keane.

Therese O’Callaghan

Boherbue 2-10 Glanmire 1-6 

INSPIRED by 2-7 from David O’Connor, all from play, Boherbue turned in a superb display to claim victory in the Cork Credit Unions Football League Division 5 final at Donoughmore on Saturday night.

O’Connor’s first goal arrived in the 18th minute, it came after referee John O’Leary penalised Glanmire goalkeeper Colin Kingston for a foul committed on the kick-out. Winning possession from the resultant hop ball, O’Connor broke through to raise the first green flag of the evening.

It helped his side, who were playing with the aid of the wind, to move 1-6 to 0-2 clear. O’Connor supplied five of those points, while captain and influential centre-back Kevin Cremin nabbed the other one point after he started and finished a fine move.

Andrew O’Connor and Bryan Herlihy extended the Boherbue lead, before finally Glanmire ended a 15-minute scoreless spell with points from Tommy Lonergan and Luke Hackett leaving the half-time score 1-8 to 0-4.

Boherbue finished the half with 14 men after CJ O’Sullivan was black-carded in the 21st minute.

The second-half play was much better from Glanmire. James Murphy found the range with an inspirational point, and they were far more industrious. They were bearing down on goal when Andrew O’Connor made a vital interception to avert the danger.

David O’Connor pushed Boherbue seven ahead, and they were indebted to their goalkeeper Dermot Cremin who saved from Tommy Lonergan.

The Glanmire response was impressive though.

Glanmire's Tommy Lonergan shoots under pressure from Boherbue's Denis O'Sullivan, during their Cork Credit Unions FL Division 5 final at Donoughmore. Picture: David Keane.
Glanmire's Tommy Lonergan shoots under pressure from Boherbue's Denis O'Sullivan, during their Cork Credit Unions FL Division 5 final at Donoughmore. Picture: David Keane.

Cathal McCarthy thumped over a point before defender Brian Kelleher ended an excellent four-man move, booting the ball over the line on 39 minutes, 1-9 to 1-6.

Boherbue kept their cool, and rallied once more.

David O’Connor collected an inch-perfect delivery from John Corkery for his seventh point to give them some breathing space.

Glanmire had plenty of opportunities but their shooting left them down.

The outcome finally decided four minutes from time when Herlihy and CJ O’Sullivan combined before David O’Connor bagged his second goal.

Boherbue could have had a third goal but Dan Sheehan’s effort didn’t oblige.

With championship around the corner, this was a great workout for both teams - who were minus a few players for different reasons. Both will take a lot of positives from this lively encounter.

And of course, the much-valued silverware is heading to Boherbue ahead of their first round championship game which will be against Mitchelstown next month. Glanmire face Dromtarriffe in their opener.

Scorers for Boherbue: D O’Connor 2-7, A O’Connor, K Cremin, B Herlihy 0-1 each.

Glanmire: B Kelleher 1-0, T Lonergan 0-2, C McCarthy, J Crowley (f), J Murphy, L Hackett 0-1 each.

BOHERBUE: D Cremin; C O’Keeffe, D Buckley, CJ O’Sullivan; D O’Sullivan, K Cremin (c), M O’Gorman; P Daly, J Corkery; D Murphy, A O’Connor, B Murphy; D Sheehan, D Ó Conchúir, B Herlihy.

Subs: A Murphy for D Murphy (40), N Murphy for P Daly (55), C Hartnett for D Sheehan (62).

GLANMIRE: C Kingston; C Nelligan, O Kelleher, B Kelleher; E Murphy, D Kenneally, B Murphy (c); T Leahy, J Kingston; L Hackett, J Crowley, T Lonergan; J Murphy, C McCarthy, K Kenneally.

Subs: C Bernie for C Nelligan (half-time, inj), D McCarthy for K Kenneally (47), T O’Donoghue for T Lonergan (55), C Hill for T O’Donoghue, S Crowe for B Kelleher (both 62).

Referee: John O’Leary (Mallow).

More in this section

Wimbledon 2022 - Day Fourteen - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club The Longshot: Net gains to be had by backing man who hasn't lost since 2017
Muskerry hurlers prove too good for Carbery in Divisional SHC semi final contest Muskerry hurlers prove too good for Carbery in Divisional SHC semi final contest
Sarsfields take first steps towards Teddy McCarthy memorial Sarsfields take first steps towards Teddy McCarthy memorial
cork gaa
Republic of Ireland Women Media Day - O'Reilly Hall - Thursday 29th June

Ireland soccer star Lily Agg is close to her Cork roots

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”
CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more