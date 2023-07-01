David O'Connor on fire as Boherbue beat Glanmire in Division 5 final

Boherbue 2-10 Glanmire 1-6

INSPIRED by 2-7 from David O’Connor, all from play, Boherbue turned in a superb display to claim victory in the Cork Credit Unions Football League Division 5 final at Donoughmore on Saturday night.

O’Connor’s first goal arrived in the 18th minute, it came after referee John O’Leary penalised Glanmire goalkeeper Colin Kingston for a foul committed on the kick-out. Winning possession from the resultant hop ball, O’Connor broke through to raise the first green flag of the evening.

It helped his side, who were playing with the aid of the wind, to move 1-6 to 0-2 clear. O’Connor supplied five of those points, while captain and influential centre-back Kevin Cremin nabbed the other one point after he started and finished a fine move.

Andrew O’Connor and Bryan Herlihy extended the Boherbue lead, before finally Glanmire ended a 15-minute scoreless spell with points from Tommy Lonergan and Luke Hackett leaving the half-time score 1-8 to 0-4.

Boherbue finished the half with 14 men after CJ O’Sullivan was black-carded in the 21st minute.

The second-half play was much better from Glanmire. James Murphy found the range with an inspirational point, and they were far more industrious. They were bearing down on goal when Andrew O’Connor made a vital interception to avert the danger.

David O’Connor pushed Boherbue seven ahead, and they were indebted to their goalkeeper Dermot Cremin who saved from Tommy Lonergan.

The Glanmire response was impressive though.

Glanmire's Tommy Lonergan shoots under pressure from Boherbue's Denis O'Sullivan, during their Cork Credit Unions FL Division 5 final at Donoughmore. Picture: David Keane.

Cathal McCarthy thumped over a point before defender Brian Kelleher ended an excellent four-man move, booting the ball over the line on 39 minutes, 1-9 to 1-6.

Boherbue kept their cool, and rallied once more.

David O’Connor collected an inch-perfect delivery from John Corkery for his seventh point to give them some breathing space.

Glanmire had plenty of opportunities but their shooting left them down.

The outcome finally decided four minutes from time when Herlihy and CJ O’Sullivan combined before David O’Connor bagged his second goal.

Boherbue could have had a third goal but Dan Sheehan’s effort didn’t oblige.

With championship around the corner, this was a great workout for both teams - who were minus a few players for different reasons. Both will take a lot of positives from this lively encounter.

And of course, the much-valued silverware is heading to Boherbue ahead of their first round championship game which will be against Mitchelstown next month. Glanmire face Dromtarriffe in their opener.

Scorers for Boherbue: D O’Connor 2-7, A O’Connor, K Cremin, B Herlihy 0-1 each.

Glanmire: B Kelleher 1-0, T Lonergan 0-2, C McCarthy, J Crowley (f), J Murphy, L Hackett 0-1 each.

BOHERBUE: D Cremin; C O’Keeffe, D Buckley, CJ O’Sullivan; D O’Sullivan, K Cremin (c), M O’Gorman; P Daly, J Corkery; D Murphy, A O’Connor, B Murphy; D Sheehan, D Ó Conchúir, B Herlihy.

Subs: A Murphy for D Murphy (40), N Murphy for P Daly (55), C Hartnett for D Sheehan (62).

GLANMIRE: C Kingston; C Nelligan, O Kelleher, B Kelleher; E Murphy, D Kenneally, B Murphy (c); T Leahy, J Kingston; L Hackett, J Crowley, T Lonergan; J Murphy, C McCarthy, K Kenneally.

Subs: C Bernie for C Nelligan (half-time, inj), D McCarthy for K Kenneally (47), T O’Donoghue for T Lonergan (55), C Hill for T O’Donoghue, S Crowe for B Kelleher (both 62).

Referee: John O’Leary (Mallow).