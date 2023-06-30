Dohenys defeat Knocknagree after extra time in tense Division 3 decider

Dohenys 1-15 Knocknagree 1-14 (after extra time)

DOHENYS secured the Cork Credit Unions Football League Division 3 title in a compelling and entertaining final at Macroom.

It was a game that was closely contested throughout, hard-working Dohenys came away with the silverware.

Dohenys opened the scoring courtesy of a free by Colm O’Shea in the seventh minute and built on their early momentum, through O’Shea and Mark Buckley. Knocknagree gradually grew into the contest with Anthony O’Connor proving a reliable scoring option through his finely-taken frees.

Further points by O’Shea and Buckley edged Dohenys back into the lead on 25 minutes before Knocknagree netted the opening goal. David O’Connor and Denis R O’Connor combined before a crisp David Twomey strike.

A further point by Twomey from play kept Knocknagree ahead at the break: 1-6 to 0-6.

Dohenys came out determined and pointed through Aaron Mannix, but Knocknagree kept them at arm’s length through Anthony O’Connor.

Midway through the second half there was a major twist, as Dohenys found the back of the net from Darragh Collins at close range.

Both teams went all out in search of victory with Mannix and Anthony O’Connor splitting the posts at either end, while a cracking long-range score came from the boot of David O’Connor.

Although both teams had great chances to win in stoppage time, extra time was required.

Knocknagree's Anthony O'Connor tries to get away from Dohenys' Adam O'Donovan. Picture: David Keane.

Dohenys got a decent start through O’Shea and Buckley and they headed into the second half of extra time up 1-14 to 1-12.

While a Denis Mahoney effort for Knocknagree ensured a grandstand finish, and the prospect of a penalty shootout loomed in the dying stages, Dohenys did enough to edge out the decider.

On top of the silverware on offer, this clash arrived as the championship campaign edges closer and commences in the coming weeks.

In the Senior A Football Championship, Knocknagree are in a group that contains O’Donovan Rossa, Kanturk and Fermoy.

While also in the Cork SAFC, Dohenys will compete with Newcestown, Bishopstown and Ilen Rovers.

Scorers for Dohenys: C O’Shea (0-5 f) 0-7, M Buckley 0-4, A Mannix (0-2 f) 0-3, D Collins 1-0, D Rice 0-1.

Knocknagree: A O’Connor 0-11 f, D Twomey 1-1, D O’Connor, D Mahoney 0-1 each.

DOHENYS: Stephen Daly; D Rice, Sean Daly, E Farrell; Aidan O’Donovan, E Lavers, C Daly; J Kelly, D Collins; Adam O’Donovan, C O’Shea, S Barry; K White, A Mannix, M Buckley.

Sub: D McSweeney for O’Donovan (77).

KNOCKNAGREE: D Browne; D Mahoney, K Buckley, G O’Connor; T O’Connor, M Mahoney, S Daly; D Moynihan, D O’Connor; J Dennehy, DR O’Connor, S O’Connor; D Twomey, C White, A O’Connor.

Subs: C Cronin for S O’Connor (h-t), D Cooper for T O’Connor, K Barry for White (both 50), S O’Connor for Twomey (69), T Long for Moynihan (70).

Referee: Peter O’Leary (Cloughduv).