Muskerry advance to divisional football final after dour victory over Avondhu

Muskerry 1-10

Avondhu 1-7

MUSKERRY have booked a place in the Bon Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC Divisions/Colleges decider following victory over Avondhu at Glenville on Thursday evening.

This wasn’t a game for the purists in what was a defensive game with Muskerry’s much improved second-half performance doing the trick for Danny Buckley’s team.

Avondhu registered the first score after two minutes, following a period of possession, William Fouhy landed a long-range point. Muskerry dominated the ball for the next few minutes, but wayward shooting let them down.

The Mid-Cork side did level the game after six minutes as Ciarán Dineen fisted the ball over the bar. The small crowd had to wait five minutes for the next score when Michael Desmond converted an easy free.

Muskerry's Ian Wycherley shoots under pressure from Avondhu's Padraig Looney, during their Divisional/Colleges SFC semi-final at Glenville.

Avondhu levelled from Brian Guerin when a goal looked a distinct possibility, 0-2 each after the first-quarter.

Both sides traded points before two Darragh O’Brien frees gave Avondhu a two point lead after 26 minutes.

A David Horgan free on the stroke of half-time, Muskerry’s first score in 14 minutes, left just a point between the teams at half-time, 0-5 to 0-4.

On the resumption, Avondhu were awarded a penalty when Guerin was fouled in the box, O’Brien made no mistake with a cool finish. Two minutes later, the team in green and white got a goal of their own, Matthew Bradley with an easy finish from close-range.

A Desmond free levelled the game. Muskerry had their noses in front with 15 minutes remaining, 1-7 to 1-5 courtesy of two quick-fire points.

The Mid-Cork outfit pushed 1-10 to 1-5 ahead after 52 minutes with points coming from Dineen, a Desmond free and Bradley.

Muskerry were reduced to 14 players when Alan Quinn was given a black-card.

Avondhu's Brian Guerin and Muskerry's Mike Lordan, compete in the air during their Divisional/Colleges SFC semi-final at Glenville.

A point from sub Ben Creedon courtesy of a free was Avondhu’s first point of the second-half.

Quinn came back on in injury-time and despite an O’Brien free to reduce the deficit down to a goal, Muskerry held on as they march on to the final.

This tough game of championship football should stand to Muskerry as they will now take on Duhallow in the final after Ger O’Sullivan’s side defeated Imokilly in the other last-four encounter played last evening.

Muskerry's Kyle Kelleher tries to get away from Avondhu's Eoin O'Sullivan, during their Divisional/Colleges SFC semi-final at Glenville.

Scorers for Muskerry: M Desmond 0-5 (0-4f), M Bradley 1-2, C Dineen 0-2, D Horgan 0-1f.

Avondhu: D O’Brien 1-3f (1-0 pen, 0-3f), P Looney, W Fouhy, B Creedon (f), B Guerin 0-1 each.

MUSKERRY: J Creedon (Iveleary); D O’Connell (Cill na Martra), W Ronan (Kilmurry, c), M Corrigan (Macroom); B O’Gorman (Macroom), K Kelleher (Kilmurry), K Manning (Iveleary); D Horgan (Macroom), C Gillespie (Aghabullogue); I Wycherley (Ballinora), A Quinn (Macroom), A O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue); M Lordan (Ballinora), M Desmond (Cill na Martra), C Dineen (Cill na Martra).

Subs: M Bradley (Aghabullogue) for I Wycherley (h-t), D Ambrose (Aghinagh) for B O’Gorman (35), E O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue) for C Gillespie (38).

AVONDHU: G Creedon (Kilshannig, c); S O’Connell (Kilshannig), J Fitzgibbon (Glanworth), P O’Grady (Killavullen); E Birchill (Killavullen), B Guerin (Kilshannig), J Doyle (Charleville); W Fouhy (Kildorrery), E O’Sullivan (Kilshannig); K Hurley (Kildorrery), D O’Brien (Glanworth), D McNamara (Kildorrery); Adam Finnegan (Ballyclough), P Looney (Killavullen), J Callaghan (Charleville).

Subs: Aaron Finnegan (Ballyclough) for W Fouhy (20, inj), S O’Leary (Ballyclough) for J Doyle (h-t), B Creedon (Kilshannig) for Aaron Finnegan (40).

Referee: David Daly (Brian Dillon’s).