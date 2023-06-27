The Longshot: Tour looks like being a two-bike race this year

THE Tour de France has been renowned in the modern era for cheating, specifically for the use of performance-enhancing medical innovation to get those pedals turning faster even up the steepest of hills.
However, I think my favourite method of bending the rules goes to Jean Robic, who won the first Tour de France held after World War II back in 1947.
Robic was small in stature compared to other competitors and standing just over five-feet tall in his socks and weighing only 130 pounds, he needed all the help he could get against more powerful rivals.
Whenever he would summit a peak during climbing days, a member of his crew would hand him a bottle of what appeared to be water.
What magic potion was in the bottle?
Would you believe there was no liquid in it at all and his crew were actually doing him a solid?
Robic would pretend to sip at the bottle for a bit, as the container was actually filled with mercury or lead, and he would then place the densely weighted bottle into a cup holder to give his bike a lot more weight to hit higher speeds on the descent.
He was able to pull ahead while pedalling his light frame up the mountains and continue to build a lead coasting down the other side.
A much safer if more morally dubious technique than that used by the similarly petite Marco Pantani (who won in 1998, the year the Tour came to Cork) who used to risk emasculation by plonking his crotch behind the saddle and as close as possible to the back wheel so he could get himself as aerodynamically efficient as possible when plummeting downhill.
Plunging your own blood back into your body, or any other more illicit substance has always seemed the most distasteful way to try to win by dubious methods, but cheating has been there since the beginning.
The first edition in 1903 included a first stage of over 300 miles so you could hardly blame some participants (including the winner Maurice Garin) for taking a train part of the way. Former chimney sweep Garin also smoked like a chimney and spent most of his time in the saddle with a performance-depleting fag hanging out of one side of his lip.
The following year the wonderfully named Hippolyte Aucouturier got more inventive when he held a piece of cork in his mouth, attached to a wire, attached to a car that towed him by the hidden tether.
He might have pulled off the stunt unnoticed had the vehicle pulling him been a bit slower but on that particular stage race officials who had made the trip via car as well got suspicious when he arrived at the finishing line just after they did.
The 1911 Tour de France saw a poisoning scandal when Francois Lafourcade left something dodgy in rival Paul Duboc’s drink after the latter had won two stages in a row. The poison left Duboc vomiting on the road the following day as Lafourcade rode by with the pack.
Lafourcade not only got away with this underhand behaviour, but he framed another cyclist, who was then forced to ride with bodyguards and don a disguise when the race later passed through Duboc’s hometown as the crowd were planning to pull him off his bike.
OUR choice of Tommy Fleetwood for the Travelers Championship last week proved well wide of the mark as the Englishman failed to even make the cut.
This weekend sees a lot of the top players take a break but there is still a decent enough field for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which replaced the Quicken Loans National on the PGA Tour schedule in 2019.
Reigning champ Tony Finau is 14/1 favourite alongside in-form Rickie Fowler (14/1), who shot a 60 last week.
Just 14 of the world’s top 50 golfers will make their way to Detroit this weekend to compete, including Justin Thomas (14/1), Max Homa and Collin Morikawa and last week’s winner Keegan Bradley (33/1).
However South Korean Byeong-Hun An enters the tournament at what looks like a too long 80/1 so we’ll stick our tenner there.
CORK will meet Derry in the All-Ireland quarter-finals this Sunday and while reaching a semi-final in the same year that they were dumped out of the Munster championship by Clare might seem unlikely, that they are 11/4 to beat a side they drew with during their Division 2 clash seems too good to pass up.
The Rebels summoned up another remarkable comeback that day to end a Derry winning streak, with Ian Maguire’s 78th-minute goal snatching a draw after they had been eight points down. Cork are 33/1 to lift Sam, while Derry are just 9/1.
IT’S not for nothing that we are called The Longshot so let’s go for three outsiders to win in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.
I do think at least one will come up but the prices that are on offer are what is tempting.
A four-timer on Tyrone, Mayo, Cork and Armagh will net you just shy of 50/1.