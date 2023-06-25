Sun, 25 Jun, 2023 - 10:25

Newmarket hold off Banteer rally to capture Duhallow JAHL title

Duhallow Junior Board Chairman Steven presents the Duhallow Junior A Hurling League Trophy to Newmarket stand in captain Aidan Browne. Picture John Tarrant

John Tarrant

Newmarket 1-19

Banteer 1-16 

NEWMARKET resisted a determined late Banteer comeback to retain their Twohigs Supervalu Duhallow Junior A Hurling League title in a thrilling decider at Kilbrin.

Though dominating the second quarter, the reigning holders were put to the pin of their collar to hold off a fiery Banteer challenge. 

A great edge developed to the game, the hurling tough but fair and honest, a fancied Newmarket found it difficult to subdue a spirited Banteer challenge.

Indeed Banteer made up ground during the closing stages to come within a point of the favourites but a late burst from Newmarket ensured victory. 

Nothing to choose between the sides early on, Newmarket sharpshooter Donal Hannon efforts cancelled out by four Banteer points to Luke Philpott and Cal Shine.

Steadily, Newmarket issued a warning of their wellbeing through the encouraging efforts of Aidan Browne, Mikey Cottrell, Mikey Browne and Hugh O’Connor. 

Pressing forward, the trend of the game took a swing to Newmarket highlighted on a Rory Lynn goal.

Wayward shooting saw Newmarket chalk up 14 wides, such was the pressure, Banteer were on the ropes, thankful to ‘keeper Kevin Roche to keep his side in the picture after three magnificent saves kept the margin down to 1-9 to 0-7 by the interval.

On the restart, Banteer responded with more gusto through points to Donal Wilson, David McAulliffe and Denis Roche were answered by Hannon and O’Connor at the opposite end.

As the game aged, Banteer grew into the proceedings as the excitement intensified, substitute McAulliffe was denied by a save from namesake Shane McAulliffe. 

From a resultant free, a Denis Roche blaster partly blocked fell into the path of Wilson to goal and help trim the arrears to the minimum.

Despite being subjected to intense pressure, the Newmarket defence stood firm and prevented Banteer from pulling level. Importantly, Newmarket kept their nerve and held out, late points from Hannon and man of the match Hugh O’Connor sealed the outcome.

Scorers for Newmarket: D Hannon 0-8 ( 0-5f, 0-2’65), R Lynn 1-2, H O’Connor 0-4, C Browne 0-2, M Browne, B O’Connor, P Browne 0-1 each.

Banteer: D Roche 0-6 (0-4f), D Wilson 1-1, L Philpott 0-4 (0-3f), D Murphy 0-2, C Shine, A Coughlan, K Tarrant 0-1 each.

NEWMARKET: S McAulliffe; D Fitzpatrick, J O’Keeffe, A Ryan; A Browne, M Cottrell, M Browne; H O’Connor, J Ryan; C O’Keeffe, K O’Sullivan, B O’Connor; D Hannon, R Lynn, D O’Keeffe. 

Subs: C Browne for C O’Keeffe, D Norton for A Ryan, P Browne for J Ryan, G Forde for K O’Sullivan.

BANTEER: K Roche; J McAulliffe, C O'Keeffe, K Sexton; C Coughlan, R O'Connor, A Coughlan; C Shine, T Sexton; K Tarrant, D Wilson, E O'Brien; S Kelleher, L Philpott, D Roche. 

Subs: D McAulliffe for E O’Brien, D Murphy for L Philpott, R O’Connell for S Kelleher.

Referee: M Sheehan (Liscarroll)

