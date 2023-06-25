Crosshaven secure John Kerins Memorial Shield after gripping contest

CROSSHAVEN U11s took home the John Kerins Memorial Shield after a hard-fought win in Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday afternoon.

The Crosshaven side had to fight hard for their win, with Shamrocks giving it everything on the day, and mounting a great challenge.

Played in honour of former Garda and St Finbarr’s icon John Kerins, both the cup and shield provided great entertainment and gave a great example of what underage GAA is all about.

Eventual winners Crosshaven put in a breathtaking display as they overcame Whitechurch in one semi-final, while Shamrocks narrowly beat last year’s Shield Winners Brian Dillons in the other.

Crosshaven's Mossie Birmingham bursting through against Shamrocks' Ryan Collins. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Crosshaven’s strong start to the game made the difference, as Shamrock’s couldn’t overturn the deficit, despite a valiant effort where they played very well in the second half.

Shamrock’s goalkeeper Charlie Fitzgerald was called into action early on, as he was forced to make a superb point blank save.

Roan Sisk eventually opened the scoring after five minutes, as he made a great run goalwards before pointing from play for Crosshaven.

Cathal Murphy managed another score from play, before his teammate Sisk got his second score of the game to put them up by three.

Crosshaven almost managed a goal through Flynn McGrath, but the forward was unlucky to see his effort rebound of the post. He got his goal moments later, as Murphy played a great ball into McGrath, who smashed home to get the opening goal of the game.

Sisk managed one more score from play, before Shamrocks opened their account. Harry O’Neill's great dangerous led to him being brought down, but he converted his free from range.

He followed this up with a big goal that brought the gap back down to three, but Murphy’s free just before the interval put Crosshaven in pole position.

A determined Harry O’Neill led the charge for Shamrocks, getting two scores from play to take them within two points of Crosshaven. Fionn Behan almost gave them the lead, but his shot was somehow cleared off the line by Ryan O’Connell, who's superb defending gave his side a huge boost.

Crosshaven responded though, as Sisk picked out Oliver Dransfield, who then played it to Harry McGrath. Harry kicked it across goal to Flynn who netted his second goal, making Shamrock’s task that bit tougher, who now had six minutes to respond.

O’Neill got another score from play for Shamrocks, but it was quickly cancelled out by Flynn McGrath, with his long-range score prompting chants in his name from some of the Crosshaven supporters.

Crosshaven's Oliver Dransfield and Brendan Hughes celebrate after their John Kerins Memorial Shield final win. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Down by five with just minutes on the clock, Shamrocks desperately went searching for a lifeline, but in the end, Charlie Birmingham got in on the goalscoring action to ensure the Crosshaven victory, as they won 3-6 to 1-4.

SHAMROCKS: C Fitzgerald, M O’Neill, M Laffin, S Murphy, R Collins, C O’Toole, F Behan, H O’Neill, R Livingstone, S Quinn, R Cosgrove, L , B Baxter, I Feeney, S Gargan, C Behan.

CROSSHAVEN: M Twomey, S O’Sullivan, B Hughes, C Birmingham, M Birmingham, R Sisk, C Murphy, D O’Donovan, H McGrath, R O’Connell, O Dransfield, B Bywater, L Cummins, F McGrath, H Egan.

Referee: Chris Cronin.