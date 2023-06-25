Éire Óg lift John Kerins Memorial Cup after excellent performance

ÉIRE Óg’s outstanding performance in the John Kerins Memorial Cup final saw the Ovens club crowned champions in the competition’s 18th year running.

Credit must be given to their opponents in Bishopstown, who fought hard and helped put on a great display of U11’s football in Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday afternoon.

Both sets of footballers left it all on the pitch, but Éire Óg were just too strong and came away deserved winners.

Run by the Gardaí in memory of the St Finbarr’s legend and two-time All-Ireland winner John Kerins who passed away at 39, the competition provided a great day out for the young lads who played 10 games between them, as both the cup and shield were contested on the day.

The Ovens club put in great performances against St Michael’s and Douglas to make it to the semi-final, while Bishopstown defeat Valley Rovers and Nemo Rangers before suffering their second consecutive final defeat in the competition.

Éire Óg's Aaron Murphy clears from Bishopstown's Jack Duggan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Éire Óg opened the scoring through Fionn Sheehan, before Brayden O’Shea got in on the action a minute later with another great goal. Sheehan bagged his second in the third minute after receiving a great pass from Matty Healy.

Healy followed up with the first point of the game, before Tom Canty pointed twice, giving Éire Óg a 12-point lead. Bishopstown almost got a goal back, as Charlie Wynne put a dangerous ball in on top of the square, but Éire Óg keeper Conor Moran dealt with the danger.

The Town did eventually get a goal back in the 13th minute as Wynne’s terrific footwork preceded his superb finish. Sheehan replied by netting his hat-trick, as he palmed in the pass from Healy.

Bishopstown nearly got another goal back on the eve of the half time, but were unfortunate to hit the post on this ocassion.

Éire Óg’s Brayden O’Shea got his second goal, as his long range effort just dipped under the crossbar, leaving Town goalkeeper Donncha Owens with no chance.

Bishopstown fought on, as Matthew O’Shea’s free sailed between the posts. Wynne got his second goal to get them back in the game, but he then went and set up O’Shea, who scored the Town’s second goal in two minutes, getting them back in the game.

Éire Óg remained composed though, as Canty set up O’Shea, who did well to respond for his team and get his third goal, sealing the win with ten minutes to go.

Captain Conor Moran celebrates with his teammates after Ann Kerins presented the trophy. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Bishopstown didn't give up, as Rudi Styles played it through to Matthew O’Shea, but Moran made another excellent save for the team in red and yellow.

Aaron Murphy got in on the scoring for Éire Óg, before Bishopstown’s Daniel O’Mahoney closed out the scoring with a white flag, as Éire Óg won 6-5 to 3-2.

ÉIRE ÓG: C Moran, B McCarthy, O Ahern, A Murphy, S O’Riordan, M Healy, F Sheehan, T Canty, D Clifford, E O’Brien, B O’Shea, D Dineen, P Marsh, C Carroll, J Barry-Murphy, J McCarthy.

BISHOPSTOWN: D Owens, I Manning, A Cooney, A Twohig, S Donovan, C Bogue, C Wynne, M O’Shea, C Og Holly, D Murphy, D Fitzgerald, D O’Mahoney, D Corcoran, R Price, E Lucey, E Maher, F Kerrisk, F McCarthy, H Hayden, J Duggan, J Twomey, J Daly, L Donnelly, M Boundy, M Clancy, M Campbell, N Twomey, Z English, R Styles, T Hyde, S Twomey, S O’Connell.

Referee: Damien Craven.