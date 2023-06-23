The Longshot: A wall, a ball and a tale to fill you with terror

PATRICK Vieira is the favourite to take over from Sam Allardyce at Elland Road, whose role as caretaker was as about as successful as Jack Nicholson’s at the Overlook Hotel (two Shining references in one week! We’ll be tipping Red Rum next.) Daniel Farke’s odds have now lengthened to 9/4, after being the early front-runner. The German manager, who got Norwich City promoted to the Premier League twice, is a best price of 2/1. He spent four seasons at Carrow Road, from 2017 to 2021, twice winning promotion, but both times failed to keep the side in the top tier in the following season. He left his role with Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach after just one season in Germany, in which he led them to an underwhelming 10th place.
Scott Parker is 8/1 generally but can be got at 16/1 with some firms.
THE draw for next season’s European Champions Cup was made yesterday even thought no bookie has started a market on it yet.
For those who presume Leinster will be favourites again, consider first they have been placed in a ‘Group of Death’. About time too.
The Blues will meet their two-time final conquerors La Rochelle, Stade Francais and English giants Leicester Tigers and Sale Sharks, second and third respectively in last season’s Premiership.
Munster look to have got off lightly in comparison with tournament first-timers Bayonne, three-time winners Toulon, and recent rivals in the competition who they did a home and away double over last season, Northampton, and Exeter, who they beat on aggregate two years ago.
The format has changed once again with four pools of six clubs each, each having two clubs from each of the French Top14, English Premiership and the United Rugby Championship.
But now each team will play four matches against four different clubs that are not from their league, two at home and two away.
Glasgow make up the Reds’ group, while the Stormers join the Blues but these sides won’t meet.
THE hurling semi-finalists will be decided by tomorrow evening.
There is no point is suggesting it is clear cut, even though Munster has looked the far stronger province from the action viewed so far.
It would be a surprise if Clare don’t beat Dublin at 1/6 at what is nearly a home venue on the Ennis Road.
Tipperary and Galway at the Gaelic Grounds afterwards should offer a ding-dong battle but Liam Cahill’s side are offered at 8/11, with Henry Shefflin’s charges 6/4.
The Tribesmen will still be kicking themselves for allowing Kilkenny net in the final act of the semi-final and that defeat might still be on their minds.s
WE’LL opt for an accumulator in this weekend’s GAA action.
Clare and Tipp to reach the semis in the hurling and Cork, Kildare, Tyrone and Galway to reach the quarters in the football.
This accumulator will net you just shy of 40/1.