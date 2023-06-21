Cork City interested in signing former Shelbourne and Livingston striker Jaze Kabia 

CORK CITY could be making a move for former Shelbourne and Livingston striker Jaze Kabia, with the Leeside native currently training with the club.

There are also plans to offer a permanent contract to midfielder Matt Healy, who is currently on loan at the club from Ipswich Town.

Richie Holland, who is part of the interim management that is looking after first team squad until the end of the season, gave a brief insight into this during his weekly press conference.

“Jaze has come in for a couple of days training,” he said.

“He’s obviously back from Scotland and he’s had a bit of an injury as well so at the moment he has just come in to train with us.

“He’s had a bit of a long lay-off and stuff like that and he’s back over so he’s training. We will see what happens, we will see what happens.

“That will be Liam’s (Buckley) remit there and for us as coaches we are looking at him as well to see how he does.”

Holland also talked about Healy’s contract situation, and the steps involved in getting a deal over the line.

“There’s discussions at the moment with Matt,” Holland added.

“Liam is dealing with that. Matt is a very good young player, and we are hoping he stays.

“You can see yourself in the game where we are quite light at the moment so there’s quite a few (areas) that we are looking at.

“We won’t go into great detail about them but that’s something myself, Liam and the staff are looking at, we’re looking at a number of players.”

Holland then gave an update on Ethon Varian, with the striker set to miss the rest of the season with an Anterior Cruciate Ligament knee injury.

“He (Varian) did it two weeks ago in training. It was similar to Darragh (Crowley), same kind of action, receiving a football and trying to open up.

"Unfortunately, he went down and you fear the worst straight away,” he said.

“It’s the ones where there is nobody around that are the ones that are long-term.

"We were waiting in hope that the scan will come back, and it wouldn’t be as bad as first feared.

“But it’s come back that he’s done his ACL and he’s out for the rest of the season. He’s done really well so we will look after him here, make sure his rehab is done and hopefully himself and Darragh are back as quick as the can.”

One area that the club is looking to strength is in goal as Tobi Oluwayemi has returned to Celtic.

Jimmy Corcoran is currently number one, with academy player Daniel Moynihan acting as his understudy.