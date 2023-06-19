Mayo manager Kevin McStay admits Cork were the better team and deserved their win

IT was the identical GAAGo panel for the Cork and Mayo game at the TUS Athletic Grounds with host Grainne McElwain having a panel of Kerry’s Marc O'Se, Paddy Andrews of Dublin and the recently retired Donegal star Michael Murphy.

Before the game Paddy Andrews was bullish about the prospects of Mayo overcoming the Rebels.

Andrews said: “ Credit to Cork they battled hard to defeat Louth and went close to defeating Kerry but I do think Mayo will have too much for them today.”

When the spotlight went to the Mayo manager Kevin McStay he was wary about what Cork will bring to the table.

McStay said: “People were saying we were below form in our win over Louth but to me they are a decent side and we were happy to get the two points.”

The Cork manager John Cleary didn’t give too much away when asked about having Kevin Walsh as his coach would help his side from his experience when involved with the Galway camp.

Cleary said: “To be honest, Kevin is great coach no matter who we are facing and I am hoping we can finish better when getting into scoring positions today.”

In a cagey first half Cork deservedly went in commanding a 0-6 to 0-5 lead but strangely the pundits didn’t resume giving their opinion on the game with co commentator Michael Meehan summing up the opening 35 minutes.

Meehan said: “Cork have brought a lot of energy today and the speed in which they attacked was awesome at times.

“When you see full back Rory Maguire kicking two points you know Cork’s game plan is working but surely Mayo will brush up on their turnovers in the second half as its costing them big time.

Maurice Shanley of Cork celebrates at the final whiste during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3 match between Cork and Mayo at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

“Getting bodies in front of the ball is key for Cork and Ian Maguire was unlucky that his shot was parried to safety and that could be key if this game remains close in the second half.”

In what could only be described as a magnificent second half performance with Cork trailing by six points entering the last quarter but in the style of a wholehearted side they bounced back in style to win by three.

After giving an exhibition of fielding and a number of assists St Finbarr’s captain Ian Maguire was deservedly named man of the match as he reflected on his teams crucial win.

Maguire said: “I suppose there has been so many disappointments for Cork football over the last 10 years and we have been striding for consistency and I think that our second half performance sums up that this group of players are going in the right direction.

“There were so many quality displays that I am even wondering why I am standing here with this award but now we dust ourselves down and get ready for a home preliminary quarter final.”

The Cork manager John Cleary couldn’t hide his delight.

“Many teams would have folded when trailing by six points to this quality Mayo side but I knew we would keep going and let’s hope we can make further progress next weekend.”

Mayo looked shell-shocked at the final whistle but manager Kevin McStay offered no excuses.

McStay said: “We looked to have taken control when surging into a six point lead but in truth we were never comfortable and no doubt the better side won on the day.”