Cork v Mayo: Rebels produce amazing fightback

An incredible comeback from Cork against Mayo earned them second place in Group 1 of the All-Ireland SFC, securing a home preliminary quarter-final next weekend.

When Tommy Conroy scored a goal for Mayo on 57 minutes, they were 1-11 to 0-8 in front, having outscored Cork by 1-6 to 0-2 since half-time. They were not to score again, however, as Cork dug deep to get back into the game.

The catalyst was sub Steven Sherlock. In the immediate aftermath of the Mayo goal, Colm O’Callaghan’s driving run was halted for a penalty, which Sherlock stroked home. A free from the St Finbarr’s had the gap down to two before his clubmate Ian Maguire set him up to leave the minimum in it.

Two more by Sherlock had Cork back in front for the first time since the early stages of the second half but a win on its own would not have been enough to lift Cork higher than third place.

Due to the vagaries of scoring difference, a three-point win was needed to draw level with Mayo, with total scored then coming into play. Cork pushed on in injury time as sub John O’Rourke landed a good effort and then Sherlock and Ian Maguire helped another replacement, Chris Óg Jones, to reach the magical margin.

Even then, there was a chance for Mayo to earn a victory in defeat as they were awarded a late free by Aidan O’Shea’s effort dropped into the waiting hands of Cork goalkeeper Micheál Aodh Martin. The final whistle brough joy for the Cork team and backroom, as well as those supporters who had made the journey.

After a year that has had promising signs and some setbacks, this was a clear signal that the graph is pointing upwards.

There 9,210 in Limerick to witness what would happen. Cork made two changes to the team originally announced as Tommy Walsh came in for Kevin O’Donovan and Eogha McSweeney replaced Chris Óg Jones.

Brian Hurley of Cork in action against Pádraig O'Hora of Mayo, right, and Mayo manager Colm Reape during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3 match between Cork and Mayo at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

While Mayo had the opening a score, a pointed free from Ryan O’Donoghue in the fourth minute, it proved to be the only time they led in the first half.

Cork set up defensively, with Seán Powter playing as a sweeper and almost all of the attackers dropping deep when out of possession, but quick counters allowed them to hit Mayo on the break.

Powter, Brian Hurley and Brian O’Driscoll combined for a good Rory Maguire point to get them off the mark and Hurley gave them the lead after he himself had been fouled. The lead became 0-3 to 0-1 after a good Maguire turnover led to another attack, with McSweeney on target.

That was the biggest lead either side had in the opening period, with the fact that the opening wide came in the 21st minute being more a sign of caginess than attacking efficiency. Mayo might have had a goal on 12 but Aidan O’Shea’s low shot was saved by the leg of Micheál Aodh Martin. The resultant 45 was knocked over by goalkeeper Colm Reape with O’Donoghue levelling – having been caught with a high tackle by Colm O’Callaghan, who was given a yellow card.

The Mayo support were unhappy that the sanction wasn’t stronger and their ire was further raised as it was O’Callaghan who put Cork back in front following another good transition.

As good as Cork were at forcing turnovers, scoring opportunities were squandered but they were doing enough to frustrate Mayo at the same time.

Just after the half-hour, Walsh made it 0-6 to 0-3 following good work by Rory Maguire and Ruairí Deane. As half-time approached, it was Deane whose one-two with Ian Maguire gave the midfielder sight of goal but Reape saved for a 45.

Jordan Flynn of Mayo celebrates in front of Mattie Taylor of Cork after winning a free during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3 match between Cork and Mayo at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

It left Cork encouraged as they went in at the break, but it took 14 second-half minutes for them to add to their tally. While Mayo had only added two points in the interim, they were well on top.

Hurley – assisted by Steven Sherlock, who had replaced the injured Deane – made it 0-7 each, shortly after Mattie Taylor had shot wide with a goal chance, but Mayo reeled off three in a row through the impressive Jordan Flynn, sub Tommy Conroy and Ryan O’Donoghue to establish a three-point lead.

It was the biggest of the game up to that point and, though Sherlock kicked a point in response, Flynn’s fourth for Mayo was followed by Conroy’s to goal to leave it 1-11 to 0-8 with just 13 minutes left.

Cork could have wilted at that stage but instead O’Callaghan’s run generated the penalty and they were back in it. With the momentum harnessed, they drove on.

Scorers for Cork: S Sherlock 1-5 (1-0 penalty, 0-1f, 0-1 45), R Maguire, B Hurley (0-1f) 0-2 each, C O’Callaghan, C Óg Jones, J O’Rourke, T Walsh, E McSweeney 0-1 each.

Mayo: R O’Donoghue 0-5 (0-4f), J Flynn 0-4, T Conroy 1-1, C Reape 0-1 (45).

CORK: MA Martin (Nemo Rangers); M Shanley (Clonakilty), D O’Mahony (Knocknagree), T Walsh (Kanturk); L Fahy (Ballincollig), R Maguire (Castlehaven), M Taylor (Mallow); C O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), I Maguire (St Finbarr’s); K O’Hanlon (Kilshannig), S Powter (Douglas), B O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh); R Deane (Bantry Blues), B Hurley (Castlehaven), E McSweeney (Knocknagree).

Subs: S Sherlock (St Finbarr’s) for Deane (41, injured), J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) for McSweeney (51), K O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers) for Fahy (58), C Óg Jones (Iveleary) for Powter (64), M Cronin (Nemo Rangers) for O’Hanlon (68).

MAYO: C Reape; J Coyne, P O’Horan, D McBrien; P Durcan, C Loftus, D McHugh; J Flynn, J Carney, D O’Connor; A O’Shea, J Carr, R O’Donoghue.

Subs: T Conroy for Carr (half-time), E Hession for Coyne, E McLaughlin for Coen (both 52), K McLoughlin for McHugh (67).

Referee: P Faloon (Down).