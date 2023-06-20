Sieniek's hat-trick helps Wilton beat Corkbeg and avoid relegation from CSL U14 Division 2 league

Wilton United 7

Corkbeg 0

WILTON UNITED managed to avoid the drop from the U14 Division 2 after a comprehensive home win over Corkbeg on Sunday.

The visitors had the first real chance of the game inside two minutes.

Peter Mulcahy was played through, his shot going just the wrong side of the left hand upright.

But it was the hosts who took the lead, and did so in spectacular fashion.

Ronan Casey played a brilliant through ball with the outside of his foot, finding Adam Sieniek who cut inside and finished calmly into the bottom right corner.

Wilton had a penalty a couple of minutes later, the referee pointing the spot after an alleged handball from a cross off the right. Ryan Wiley took it but Matthew Condon pulled off an impressive save to keep his side in touching distance.

His midfielder O’Lionsigh nearly capitalised on this a minute later, his long range effort bound for the top corner only for a fantastic fingertip save by Jack Clancy.

Ronan Boland, Wilton Utd, gets his shot away toi score the second goal, under pressure from Sean Murphy and Matthew Condon (goalkeeper), Corkbeg

Wilson however did make the most of Clancy’s save, Ronán Boland played through and carrying the ball well before producing a measured finish to put his side two up.

Midway through the half Wilton found a third.

A corner swung in from the left was met by the impressive Ronan Casey who headed in from the six yard line.

The hosts made it four inside the half hour mark.

The brilliant Adam Sieniek was played through down the left again and he carried well before cutting in skillfully and slotting it in for his second of the game.

Sieniek nearly turned provider on the next attack, producing good skill before playing in Wiley; his powerful strike saved well by the goalkeeper.

Ten minutes into the second half and it was 5-0.

Sieniek went on an outstanding individual run and worked his way into the area, producing a deft finish to secure an impressive hat-trick.

Five minutes later Wilton got another. Boland was played through down the right and dribbled to the edge of the area before finishing calmly for his second of the game.

The hosts had a corner on the next attack and hit the back of the net again, Casey with another headed goal as he got his second of the match as well.

The intensity of the game did fade as it went on but the away side continued to try and go forward in search of a goal and had a flurry of chances in the last ten minutes.

They almost had it when O’Lionsigh’s free kick from the edge of the box was put out for a corner by a brilliant fingertip save.

Mulcahy then had another chance for the away side, finding space in the area but his shot brushed the outside of the post.

Cillian Kelly and Sean Burke, Wilton Utd, Hugh O'Lionsigh, Corkbeg..

The impressive O’Lionsigh had a brilliant long range effort in the last minute, but Clancy pulled off an equally impressive save to keep the clean sheet intact.

Wilton United: Jack Clancy, Tom Gibbons, Jamie Bugler, Sean Burke, Cillian Kelly, Alex O'Callaghan, Ryan Wiley, Ronan Casey, Adam Sienek, Ronán Boland, Michael Coleman, Max O'Shea, Daniel Bond, Ben Cooper.

Corkbeg: Matthew Condon, Aidan Johnson, Evan Courtney, Donnacha Walsh, Shay Rooney, Tim O’Driscoll, Conor Padden, Hugh O’Lionsigh, Liam Barry, Aaron Colbert, Sean Murphy, Peter Mulcahy.

Referee: John Cotter