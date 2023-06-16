Tony Considine: Time for Clare and Galway to pick themselves and for hurling to use a TMO

THE losers of the provincial finals, Clare and Galway, have only themselves to blame.

Before I go into the details of the games, I want to say that there always seems to be some kind of controversy or talk about referees and officials after nearly every game now. It is unbelievable that with all the technology that is available to the GAA that they do not use it, even Hawk Eye is only available in Croke Park or Thurles.

Why not have it in every major venue in the country? I think it would sort a lot of problems for officials.

Rugby is not my game, but the one thing I have to admire about it is the help given to referees with the TMO. What would be wrong with the GAA having a system like that?

It would sort out a lot of issues, like the one we had last week at the end of the game in Limerick. Everyone there knew it was a free, all the players on the field knew as did all the supporters - the only one who didn't know was the man who had to make the decision.

ELECTRIC

I was in Limerick early. What an atmosphere. Everything you could wish for in any big game, tension, togetherness, good old banter, families divided, some in green, some in saffron and blue, and fantastic weather to bring the best out in everyone.

Rarely have I ever heard the noise that was inside the Gaelic Grounds on that day. Both Limerick and Clare supporters really making their presence felt in a very good and sporting manner, a credit to both counties, which really proved that this was the right venue for this final.

It was not as good as last year's final though. The hurling was very patchy at times and a lot of mistakes made by both sides. Also some bad shooting, especially from Clare who dropped a lot of balls into Nicky Quaid's hands, not to mention the wides from play and frees.

Clare need to get themselves a good free-taker.

It is a very important part of the game now, when you see all the brilliant free-takers like Patrick Horgan, Jason Forde, Stephen Bennett, TJ Reid, Evan Niland and of course Limerick's own Aaron Gillane. He won it for Limerick, both in general play and frees.

Clare were slow to move the rookie full-back Cian Nolan off him, and when they did and brought on Seadna Morey matters improved right away, but it was too late. Kyle Hayes was a tower of strength for Limerick as were David Reidy and sub Cathal O'Neill. Tom Morrissey scored his usual number of points, Limerick very much depending on these guys to win the game.

Clare lacked a real cutting edge, especially some of their major players. Whether that was nerves I don't know, but even the great Tony Kelly himself was in and out of the game.

Clare’s Tony Kelly and Darragh O'Donovan of Limerick hunt the sliotar. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

That's not like him. And he was off in some of his shooting, but of course, he was not getting much help from guys like All-Star David Fitzgerald, Aidan McCarthy and Shane O'Donnell. They seemed to have an off-day and that can happen.

The one player who stood up for Clare especially in the forwards was the youthful Mark Rodgers.

He took his goal brilliantly. Also Clare's two corner-backs, Rory Hayes and the teenager Adam Hogan, were outstanding. Goalkeeper Eibhear Quilligan stood up well.

Clare have to go the long route now, and that is not going to be easy. If they don't improve they will have an early exit.

DNA

I watched the Galway-Kilkenny match on TV, and in my opinion, it was better than the Munster final. The only thing missing was the big crowd, but I believe they got good value for their money in Croke Park.

Galway fought back really well after being eight points down, to take the lead going into the last couple of minutes, but of course, we have always been told about Kilkenny, that you have to be halfway home before you have them beaten.

Cillian Buckley of Kilkenny celebrates after scoring his side's injury-time goal. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The Cats always seem to find a way. It's part of their DNA.

But what was Padraig Mannion doing kicking the ball at the end? Complete panic, for such an experienced player.

Cillian Buckley scored the winner. Whether they are forwards or backs, they all like scoring goals.

Like Clare, a tough road ahead for Galway. Now the real hurling starts, it's called 'knock out'.