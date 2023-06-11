My father took such pride in telling everyone: 'Teddy Mac works with me...'

I'M sure if Teddy Mac was looking down from heaven at his own removal he would have been blown away by the turnout.

I’ve never seen anything like it.

It was incredible. It was heartbreaking and joyous at the same time. Devastating, especially, for his family and friends as well as his former teammates who turned out in huge numbers.

So too did his opponents. I recognised players from every GAA county in Ireland. That shows the level of respect and love for Teddy.

To see so many people from so many different sports turn up at his removal and funeral to pay tribute must have helped ease the pain his family are no doubt suffering since his very sad passing a week ago.

The huge gathering I witnessed at Barry Brothers Funeral home last Friday proved the love and huge loss as well as massive respect the many people had for Teddy.

On arrival to Glanmire, to what I thought was my early visit to pay tribute to Teddy... how wrong I was.

Ninety minutes before his removal was to begin, I was first met by volunteers in hi-vis vests on the road directing traffic to a nearby field. Could it really be this busy already?

The large crowds pay their respects at the removal. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

I was soon met by a massive crowd.

As ironic as it was, it felt like I was going to a game. A game we knew we wouldn’t enjoy as one thing was for sure, there would be no winner.

That sadness suddenly hit me, because here we were saying goodbye to one of Cork's sporting legends. A name that will live on forever.

Many people involved in sport who had many battles with Teddy on the pitch over the years were there to pay tribute to their former foe. Again, that must have given the family huge comfort to see so many different people from different backgrounds pay tribute to Teddy.

Colm O'Rourke and Gerry McEntee, former Meath players, with Sean Boylan, Meath manager. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

While GAA isn’t my main sport, it’s a sport that gave me a love for sport. Growing up, watching Cork play was a huge part of our childhood. Jimmy Barry-Murphy and Teddy Mac were names often mentioned at home or in the garden as we battled amongst siblings and neighbours in a full competitive game.

Jimmy Barry-Murphy and 1990 Cork hurling captain Tomás Mulcahy at the funeral mass. Picture: Dan Linehan

I have many great memories travelling all over the country attending games with my mom, dad and siblings. And watching Teddy Mac was always a memory that stood out mainly because he was the one player my dad would proudly remind us every time that 'Teddy works with me...'

PRIDE

My dad and Teddy worked alongside each other at Beamish's and they had a great friendship. My dad was always very proud of him and always spoke so fondly about him as a player, but more importantly as a person.

However, I took more pride in the conversations I had with Teddy when he spoke so wonderfully about my dad. He always said my dad was very good to him letting him leave work early so he could make training but I’m sure Teddy covered my dad for other reasons too.

I met Teddy at many Cork City games, and like a true sporting legend, he loved all sports and loved to see Cork do well in whatever sporting code.

My dad passed away two years ago, at a time when Covid made it all the more difficult. I met Teddy a few months later and as usual the first thing he said was 'How’s Jerry?'

To see the sadness is his face when my reply was news and shock to him of my dad's passing. He genuinely was heartbroken to hear the news and equally because he hadn’t known and felt he hadn’t paid his respect.

I quickly reassured him that the love and respect he showed my dad while he was alive was more important to me. It was a sad moment between us and even more sad now to think it was the last time I spoke with Teddy.

I’ll always be grateful to my dad for introducing us to a legend and I hope they’re both up there having a drink and a laugh together, like old times.

Sleep tight Teddy and watch over your beautiful family. Thanks for the great memories.

You'll never be forgotten.