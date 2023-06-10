All-Ireland final disappointment for Cork U14s against slick Mayo

Mayo 2-9 Cork 0-7

MAYO proved too strong for Cork in the All-Ireland LGFA U14 Platinum Championship final at McDonagh Park, Nenagh on Saturday.

The Connacht side were full value for their victory thanks to a commanding first-half display in which Emma Stagg shined. The Hollymount forward helped herself to 2-3 and enabled Mayo to build an unassailable 10-point interval advantage.

Cork started well but failure to score throughout the entire second quarter proved the Munster team’s undoing. Two goal chances went a-begging during a timeframe Mayo added 1-4 and left JJ Deasy’s side with too big a mountain to climb.

A second consecutive All-Ireland U14 LGFA final defeat is disappointing but the overall picture remains positive. The majority of this Cork U14 LGFA team is ready to make the step up to U16 and will be hungry for success.

As for Mayo, the Connacht team has a bright future, especially with a forward the calibre of Emma Stagg plus Méabh Lavin, Katie Hughes, Ailbhe Ferguson and Grace Bailey within its ranks.

The Rebels got off to the perfect start with Lily Foskin soloing through and scoring a point direct from the throw-in. Emma Stagg replied with a cracking score at the opposite end and added a free to edge the Connacht side ahead.

Action from the All-Ireland U14 Platinum final between Cork and Mayo at McDonagh Park. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Sorcha O’Rourke levelled matters, 0-2 apiece, courtesy of an effort off the ground before Mayo created and finished the half’s best move. 13 minutes had elapsed when Katie Hughes released Emma Stagg and the Hollymount forward thundered a shot into the roof of the net.

Mayo goalkeeper Méabh Lavin denied O’Rourke a goal but Cork’s Róisín Ní Liatháin scored her team’s third point shortly after. The Rebels struggled to contain Emma Stagg however, who scored her and Mayo’s third point to make it 1-3 to 0-3 after 20 minutes.

The Westerners enjoyed a purple patch as Kate O’Donnell, Chloe Foley and Katie Hughes found their range and scored in consecutive attacks.

Cork’s Ellen Motherway saw a goal-bound effort brilliantly saved by Méabh Lavin and Mayo punished their opponents' profligacy three minutes later. Katie Hughes set up Emma Stagg for her second goal of the afternoon prior to a Hughes point making it 2-7 to 0-3 at the break.

Stagg and Tamara Moynihan (free) exchanged scores during a scrappy third quarter in which Mayo’s defence repelled a succession of Cork attacks. Another Moynihan score and a superb Caoimhe Foley effort reduced the deficit to 2-8 to 0-6 as Cork enjoyed a dominant spell.

Cork's Maeve Buckley closes in against Mayo in the 2023 All-Ireland U14 Platinum final at McDonagh Park in Nenagh. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Siofra McGuinness’ score gave Mayo some breathing room shortly after. Cork’s frustrations grew with a succession of frees either dropping short or missing the target. Cork substitute Caoimhe Foley kicked over her second point late on but it proved academic as Mayo ran out deserving winners in front of an appreciative attendance.

Scorers for Mayo: E Stagg 2-4 (0-1 f), K Hughes 0-2, K O’Donnell, C Fahey, S McGuinness 0-1 each.

Cork: T Moynihan (f), C Foley 0-2 each, L Foskin, S O’Rourke, R Ní Liatháin 0-1 each.

MAYO: M Lavin; C Walsh, I Basquille, S Tiernan; E Duffy, L McNamara, S McGuinness (captain); A Ferguson, G Bailey; K Hughes, E Stagg, K O’Donnell; C Foley, M McLoughlin, A McNamara.

Subs: A Doherty, C Breslin, C Brennan, L Cusack, A McHugh, A Hanly, M McDonnell, M Folan, A Gill, E Moran, R Kelly, L McDonnell, S Staunton, M Cichopek, E Sheridan, M Gibbons, E Higgins, N Walsh.

CORK: O McGrath; A Kelleher, D O’Flaherty, M Buckley (c); H Sweeney, Ś Walsh; H O’Shea; H Deasy, L Foskin; C O’Regan, A Coughlan, S O’Rourke; R Ní Liatháin, T Moynihan, R O’Mahony.

Subs: M Ní Luaniagh, E Motherway, S Galvin, K Hanrahan, G O’Sullivan, C Harte, A McCarthy, C Foley, O Higgins, F O’Connell, L Buckley McKernan, K Crowley, E Lee, C O’Regan, S Duggan.

Referee: Paul McCaughey (Westmeath).