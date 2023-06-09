Cork v Dublin: Rebels face must-win match after loss to Kilkenny

SATURDAY: Glen Dimplex Intermediate Championship: Cork v Dublin, Ballinlough, 5pm.

HAVING disappointingly lost out last weekend to Kilkenny in their first game in the group series, Cork will bid to get their first win in the round two games of the Glen Dimplex Intermediate Championship when they take on Dublin.

Dublin opened their campaign with a defeat to Kilkenny, losing 4-13 to 1-4. And with just one game to play against Galway, they also need to get a result to keep their hopes of qualification alive.

Galway are only opening their campaign this evening when they take on Kilkenny, this will be Kilkenny’s third and a win for them would see them take one of the two qualification places leaving Cork, Dublin and Galway to battle it out for the second spot.

Dublin fielded two teams in the national league, with their second sides participating in Division 3B where they had wins over Limerick and Offaly but lost out to Antrim and Clare.

Cork having contested last season’s All-Ireland Intermediate final, where they lost out narrowly to Galway, had been enjoying an excellent season up to last weekend.

With two victories over Kilkenny to their credit, in the group series of the league and in the league final replay, Cork were fancied to get a result last weekend but a strong second half saw Kilkenny outscore Cork 2-7 to 0-2 to win.

In a game that was level on three occasions, Kilkenny upped the pace in the second half as they struck for two goals that put the game out of Cork’s reach.

Having played well in the provincial final, defeating Kerry in their last competitive game before the championship got underway, Cork felt to be in good form and it was a huge disappointment not to have got the wanted result last weekend.

Cliona O'Callaghan is key for Cork. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

They now have to pick themselves up and get back to winning ways. In the league final replay against Kilkenny, they were hugely impressive but losing out last weekend is without doubt a huge blow but with two games to go there is still plenty of opportunity to get out of the group.

Dublin are steadily working away and developing their younger players, in 2021 their minor team gave Cork a huge fright before losing out by the narrowest of margins. Jimmy Greville will be under no illusions facing a Cork side that is sure to be hurting following the defeat at the hand of the Cats. They will look to Maebh Hicks, Grainne Skelton, Nina Brennan and Joyce Atkinson to lead the way and get a result for the Dubs.

This is a must-win game for Cork and Trevor Coleman will be looking for an improved display from his side to ensure qualification aspirations are kept on track.

In Group Two, Derry, who had an opening round victory over Wexford, travel to take on a Carlow side that drew their opening game with Antrim. In Group Three, Laois and Westmeath go in search of their first victories after losing out in their opening games to Meath and Kerry.