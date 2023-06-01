Cork City confirm lifetime bans for supporters who abused Stephen Bradley

CORK City has issued bans to the fans who directed abuse at Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley after Friday night's game at Turner's Cross.

However, Bradley is still hoping the Gardaí are able to press charges after the City supporters chanted about his son's illness in the wake of what was a big win for the Rebel Army as they battle relegation.

A club statement explained:

"Cork City FC can confirm that two individuals have received lifetime bans from Turner’s Cross as a result of their actions after last week’s game against Shamrock Rovers.

"Both persons have admitted their involvement in directing abuse at Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley and have apologised for their behaviour.

"Investigations into the matter by the relevant authorities are ongoing, and Cork City FC has offered our full support and cooperation with this process.

The club wishes to reiterate its zero tolerance policy with regard to abuse of this nature.

"We also commend all of those who have shown their support and solidarity with Stephen Bradley and his family in the aftermath of this incident."

CHARGES

Bradley told RTÉ this week that the perpetrators would benefit from spending some time on a children's cancer ward.

“The guards in Cork have been brilliant, and I spoke with them yesterday and they’ve identified two of the party and are hoping to identify more of them,” Bradley stated to RTÉ.

I’m just hoping that the Gardaí in Cork feel there is enough that we can go and press charges, because I don’t feel that these people should be let off with a slap on the wrist.

“I think what they said the lowest of the low for me and they need to be held accountable for their actions. It’s a nine-year-old kid; it’s my kid and as a parent you do everything possible to protect your kids and I’m not different than any other parent in the country.

“If those people that said what they said spent the day in St John’s Ward in Crumlin and saw what it’s like to have a kid with cancer and to live with it, I’m sure it would really set them back."

He is grateful for the support he's received from across the league and beyond.

"A massive thank you to everyone who's reached out to myself and my family with emails, letters, texts and that's from the genuine fans of Cork City," he said.

"People all over the country, whether that's been sport or not, have been fantastic and giving us that support. So massive thank you to them. It's definitely helped me and my family get through a difficult few days.

"It’s disgusting, you don't expect to hear anything like that in any walk of life. We all know when you're in sport there's a certain amount of stick that comes with the game but they crossed the line.

"We can't allow them to feel that that's acceptable in any walk of life. Thankfully the support and the backlash has being quite severe because these people need to understand that what they've said is unacceptable."