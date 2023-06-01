Fiona Everard is the Cork City Sports Athlete of the month for April

FOR the second month in succession, the Cork City Sports Athletics Person of the Month Award has gone to a Bandon AC member with Fiona Everard the April recipient for her performance in winning the Irish Universities Championship over 5000m.

Following on from hammer thrower Nicola Tuthill the previous month, Everard - representing NUIG (University of Galway) and in only her second-ever 5000m on the track - recorded a comprehensive victory in a time of 17:11.04 at the championships held on the new DSD facility in Dublin.

In March, Everard had won the IUAA cross-country at Limerick and this followed on from a number of highly-impressive winter performances.

Putting two years of injury frustration behind her and having not run a cross-country race in two years, the Bandon athlete first took the silver medal behind Sinead O’Connor at the Cork championships near Macroom.

This was followed by a 10th spot at the Autumn International and then ninth in Donegal at the national seniors.

A couple of weeks later, at the national novice over a tough course at Conna, she eased away from her opposition early on to take her first national title.

Speaking at the ceremony in the River Lee Hotel, Everard said she was thrilled to be so honoured.

Fiona Everard on her way to victory at the 123.ie National Novice C-C at Conna. Picture: John Walshe

“It’s my first time winning the award, I’m delighted to get it and I suppose I’m a bit surprised but it’s a nice award to get.

“The university cross-country title was the one we made our goal back in October, so to win that and then the 5000m on the track as well was nice also for the college as they have done a lot for me.”

Her university title was followed by a personal best of 9:29.29 over 3000m at Belfast on May 14th and more recently another PB of 4:36.71 for the 1500m distance was achieved at the IFAM meet in Belgium.

With the track season just getting underway, it augurs well for the major events ahead with the national 5000m in July the main target for the 24-year-old.

It was the late Catherine Duggan from the Bandon club who first introduced the Enniskeane native to the sport of athletics.

“She had a huge impact on me and really got me interested and gave me a love of running. I then kept it up when I went to MICC in Dunmanway where I won a Munster Schools’ cross-country and finished third in the All-Irelands.”

A frustrating period of bone fractures injuries followed and it wasn’t until last autumn that Everard finally put that period truly behind her.

Crediting Ronan Duggan (son of Catherine) for her earlier success, Everard is now coached in Galway by Matt Lockett who is also the Athletics Ireland National Endurance Co-ordinator.

"I think the one thing that Matt has really thought me is to control my training and not to do every session too hard.

“My biggest mistake was going into sessions thinking everything has to be done really hard. Then I’d break down with injury and I’d be rushing to get back and end up with another injury.”

An example and inspiration to any young athlete who may find the transition from under-age success to senior a difficult one, especially considering her two years of recurring injuries, Everard says the support she received from those close to her was a major factor.

“I thing the one thing I knew was that I loved running, despite the injuries and everything.

"It’s also having good people around you, my family were also really great to keep me going. When you’re not racing you can’t really see the good side but if you stick with it, it will eventually work out."

Fiona Everard was accompanied at the awards ceremony by her parents, Martin and Denise, and her brother Brian.

The Cork City Sports Athletics Person of the Month Awards are sponsored by the River Lee, 96&C103FM, The Echo, Cork Crystal and Leisureworld.