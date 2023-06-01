Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 12:57

Aine McKenna will keep playing basketball as long as her body allows her to do so

Aine has an impeccable record, winning 10 Super League titles and eight National Cups, but despite her successes it’s something that she rarely thinks about when looking back on her illustrious career.
Aine McKenna of The Address UCC Glanmire lifting the trophy after the MissQuote.ie SuperLeague match between The Address UCC Glanmire and Trinity Meteors at Mardyke Arena in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

John Coughlan

THERE is little doubt the contribution that The Address UCC Glanmire captain Aine McKenna has given to Irish basketball speaks volumes of the genuine and sincere person that the sport has admired for many years.

Aine, born in Duagh near Listowel, played school basketball with the local Presentation College where she excelled and having played underage basketball with Jessica Scannell and Orla O’Reilly, Glanmire was the natural destination when she arrived on Leeside to study in UCC.

“Mark Scannell asked me to play with Glanmire and over the last 16 years I haven’t looked back, as this is a club with good players but most of all genuine folk that work hard in the background,” Aine McKenna said.

In the first year Aine played U20 with Glanmire but soon moved up to the Super League team where she mixed it with the best.

“When you are surrounded with players like Michelle Fahy, Marie Breen and Jennifer Strong you soon learn you have to be competitive to be make an impact.” 

The Address UCC Glanmire's Brittany Byrd, Aine McKenna, Amy Dooley and Annaliese Murphy

Aine has an impeccable record, winning 10 Super League titles and eight National Cups, but despite her successes it’s something that she rarely thinks about when looking back on her illustrious career.

“It’s something I don’t take for granted but I honestly never tell people of what I have won as I play basketball for enjoyment and once I stay injury free I will go again next season.” 

The quality of players that Glanmire attracted is testament to the standing of the club according to Aine.

“It was always a tough assignment of battling for court time as they were so many quality players and in my case there was Denise Walsh a fellow Kerry lady who was part of the Irish Senior team and I had to work hard to be at a similar level.” 

In 16 years competing at the top level Aine has played with and against some top class Americans as she reflected on those wonderful years.

“I always avoid answering this question because I think the majority of the Americans recruited by Glanmire all had different qualities and I always respected the contribution that all of these professionals made as they made telling contributions in different years.” 

In the last couple of seasons Glanmire lost a number of players but coach Scannell always managed to rebuild the empire.

“Last season we lost six players from the previous and still managed to win the Super League and the Champions Trophy.

“I think that was a special year for us but certainly the return of Claire Rockall helped us big time when we needed inspiration coming down to the crucial closing games.” 

Americans Sharita Parker from the 2021/2022 season and Brittany Byrd last season were very influential at various times of the season according to Aine.

“Sharita was such a talented player some of her skills were spell bounding and last season Brittany was simply a scoring machine and again great recruiting by the coach to attract players of this quality.” 

Surprisingly, Aine stepped down from playing with the Irish Senior Women’s team but insisted she didn’t retire.

Team captain Aine McKenna eyes the basket from the free-throw line for The Address UCC Glanmire. The Address UCC Glanmire vs Waterford Wildcats in the Women's Superleague NationalCup semi-final at Mardyke Arena UCC on Sunday 26th March 2023. Pic: Larry Cummins
Team captain Aine McKenna eyes the basket from the free-throw line for The Address UCC Glanmire. The Address UCC Glanmire vs Waterford Wildcats in the Women's Superleague NationalCup semi-final at Mardyke Arena UCC on Sunday 26th March 2023. Pic: Larry Cummins

“It came to the stage in the away games you needed to take a week off work and as a teacher in Kinsale Community School that wasn’t possible but I would have liked to be part of the home games but that wasn’t offered.

“I am not sure whether my days of playing International basketball are over as I am still playing at a high level but have other commitments this summer as I am getting married in August.” 

Aine is tying the knot with the former captain of the Irish Senior Men’s team UCC Demons Kyle Hosford and the coming months will be busy.

The coaching skills of Mark Scannell is something highly respected and appreciated by McKenna.

“I think outside of his basketball knowledge Mark is simply a very good peoples person and when you are in his squad he tends to bring all his players along and that’s a special quality.

“Mark genuinely cares for all his players as he wants everybody to enjoy what they are doing and deep down it’s the camaraderie he has built is the secret to our success over many years.

“I think when we won the Grand Slam two years ago with Claire Melia many pundits put it down to her contribution but what people didn’t realise is that she was a great team player and fitted into our system well.” 

It’s been a rollercoaster career for Aine McKenna and her polite unassuming ways has made her a highly respected lady both on and off court.

