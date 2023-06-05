Mon, 05 Jun, 2023 - 14:59

Avondale's 'Miracle Of Innishvilla' at Jake O'Donoghue Park 

Three goals in a quick burst from nine players saw the Avondale U16s sign off from schoolboys soccer on a high
Avondale's 'Miracle Of Innishvilla' at Jake O'Donoghue Park 

Avondale managed an unlikely draw at Innishvilla.

Ronan Lettis

ALMOST 18 years to the day of Liverpool's famous comeback against AC Milan in the Champions League final, Avondale produced their own Miracle of Istanbul at Jake O'Donoghue Park in Innishvilla.

Manager Fabrice Fortune feared the worst when his side traveled away from home without a host of key players for a CSL Joma/Sportsgear Direct U16 Division 6 tie at the end of May. 

The 11 players available for Avondale were evidently hungry to impress while Innishvilla were hoping to enjoy a memorable final game in schoolboys football. 

Avondale, on the other hand, had one final game versus Leeds A to play after their league clash at Innishvilla. Fortune advised his players to enjoy the league clash and urged the team to give all to take something from what was always going to be a difficult game. 

The Avondale manager opted for a defensive 4-2-3-1 formation, hoping to soak up the potential offensive approach from their opponents.

GELLED

The visiting players gelled together to form a collective barrier in front of the ever-present Louis Fortune-Brandi between the posts.

Avondale's Conall Punch was forced off with a groin injury at the start of the second half and Innishvilla took full advantage by scoring in the 50th and 55th minute to go 2-0 in front.  It got worse for Avondale when midfielder Evan Keating also departed with an ankle injury. 

A third Innishvilla goal followed on 65 minutes and it looked like curtains for the visitors.

With five minutes left to play, coaches John Googan and Fortune decided to push Michael Haly and Andrew Quinn into more offensive positions and the former found the net from point-blank range for 3-1 within seconds. At this point, the players were advised to 'get one more lads and who knows!' 

A quick and direct counterattack followed, culminating in Oscar McCarthy tapping home from close range on 78 minutes.

Man of the Match Sam Warner then struck a 25-yard free home deep into injury time to the sheer delight of his teammates, coaches and the parents.

There was enough time for a Fortune-Brandi wonder save to keep the sides level and the referee blew for full-time soon after.

Three goals with nine players. A stunning achievement.

Coach Fortune talked about those special few seconds of jubilation following the equalising goal.

"The reaction was pure joy from the lads as you can imagine and all I can remember is seeing them hugging each other and I proceeded to give the other coach John Googan the hug of his life!

"The mindset and resilience of our players was outstanding and every player in our squad has been amazing this year. What I take from this performance is that anything is achievable in sport if you have the right attitude."

More in this section

Cork v Clare - oneills.com Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Final Dual star Ben O'Connor confirms that his immediate future lies with rugby
Kevin O’Donovan, Ian Maguire, Sean Powter and Rory Maguire tackle Diarmuid O’Connor 7/5/2022 Cork v Kerry team news: Rebels make two changes for Páirc Uí Chaoimh tie
Stephen Bradley 1/6/2023 Cork City confirm lifetime bans for supporters who abused Stephen Bradley
cork soccercsl
Conor Russell stars for Douglas in their win over Delanys in the MacSwiney Cup final

Conor Russell stars for Douglas in their win over Delanys in the MacSwiney Cup final

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more