Avondale's 'Miracle Of Innishvilla' at Jake O'Donoghue Park 

ALMOST 18 years to the day of Liverpool's famous comeback against AC Milan in the Champions League final, Avondale produced their own Miracle of Istanbul at Jake O'Donoghue Park in Innishvilla.

Manager Fabrice Fortune feared the worst when his side traveled away from home without a host of key players for a CSL Joma/Sportsgear Direct U16 Division 6 tie at the end of May.

The 11 players available for Avondale were evidently hungry to impress while Innishvilla were hoping to enjoy a memorable final game in schoolboys football.

Avondale, on the other hand, had one final game versus Leeds A to play after their league clash at Innishvilla. Fortune advised his players to enjoy the league clash and urged the team to give all to take something from what was always going to be a difficult game.

The Avondale manager opted for a defensive 4-2-3-1 formation, hoping to soak up the potential offensive approach from their opponents.

GELLED

The visiting players gelled together to form a collective barrier in front of the ever-present Louis Fortune-Brandi between the posts.

Avondale's Conall Punch was forced off with a groin injury at the start of the second half and Innishvilla took full advantage by scoring in the 50th and 55th minute to go 2-0 in front. It got worse for Avondale when midfielder Evan Keating also departed with an ankle injury.

A third Innishvilla goal followed on 65 minutes and it looked like curtains for the visitors.

With five minutes left to play, coaches John Googan and Fortune decided to push Michael Haly and Andrew Quinn into more offensive positions and the former found the net from point-blank range for 3-1 within seconds. At this point, the players were advised to 'get one more lads and who knows!'

A quick and direct counterattack followed, culminating in Oscar McCarthy tapping home from close range on 78 minutes.

Man of the Match Sam Warner then struck a 25-yard free home deep into injury time to the sheer delight of his teammates, coaches and the parents.

There was enough time for a Fortune-Brandi wonder save to keep the sides level and the referee blew for full-time soon after.

Three goals with nine players. A stunning achievement.

Coach Fortune talked about those special few seconds of jubilation following the equalising goal.

"The reaction was pure joy from the lads as you can imagine and all I can remember is seeing them hugging each other and I proceeded to give the other coach John Googan the hug of his life!

"The mindset and resilience of our players was outstanding and every player in our squad has been amazing this year. What I take from this performance is that anything is achievable in sport if you have the right attitude."