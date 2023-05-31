Cork referees Dan Deady and Ed McNally blow the final whistle

WITH more than 54 years experience between them, the referee society and clubs in Cork were sad to see two of their top, experienced referees hang up the whistle recently.

Last weekend saw Dan Deady and Ed McNally take charge of their final games as they now look forward to a new chapter in their lives but also look back on what were superb careers which were thoroughly enjoyed.

“I started way back in 1994 with a fella named Alan Kelly, one of us made it!" laughs Deady.

"After 30 years, the time was right for me to retire for a few different reasons. I’m at the top grade of referees, I was doing top games in the MSL and to finish up doing a Senior Cup final in Turner's Cross was the icing on the cake for me.

"Just like a player I wanted to go out while at the top of my game and I feel and know that this year could not have gone any better for me, to do the Centenary Cup final, Intermediate Cup semi-final and the Beamish Cup final along with numerous other top games in the MSL, I couldn't have asked for more.

"Apart from refereeing I started a new job eight months ago in Cork Airport as a Search Unit Officer and recently got selected to step up to Airport Police.

"This job will require my full attention and just like when I started to referee I will commit fully. Also to keep me occupied is my granddaughter Freya, whom I want to spend more time with.

During my years as a referee, I lost my dad and my two brothers which was very difficult but I had a lot of support and refereeing helped me a lot.

"I also want to thank my partner Vicky, my mother, my daughter and sons for the sacrifice they have made for me. To all the referees, assessors, and MSL thank you for the great memories.”

INVOLVED

Chairman of the Cork Branch, McNally made the decision to retire but is confident he will stay involved in the game at some capacity.

“It would be very hard for me to walk away completely from the game I love so I do plan on doing the referee observer course over the next few months,” said McNally.

"It might be difficult going to observe lads I refereed with but observers are there to educate referees and support them and I’m looking forward to giving back.”

Leeds captain Keith O'Sullivan shaking hands with Cobh Ramblers captain Martin Deady, watched by referee Eddie McNally. Picture: Barry Peelo

While referees aren’t always the most popular people, we must remember we wouldn’t have games without them.

Sometimes we forget they are human, and while they will make mistakes just like us, they also have a life outside of football, just like us.

And for the father of two and doting grandfather to Robyn and Kaci the 50-year-old from Turner's Cross will continue to have a hectic schedule while working but will have saved up to 40 hours of time from retiring.

"On a weekly basis over the past four years as chairman, there were almost 40 hours a week of my time going into refereeing. I manage an off-license also in the north side so there’s plenty to be done there keeping me busy.

"There are many things I’ll miss now that I’m retired. I will miss the banter at training, match preparation waiting to see are you involved in the big games, going to grounds and meeting club officials who are the backbone of Cork football.

"However I am grateful for the lifelong lessons refereeing has given me. Friends for life, the likes of Graham Kelly, Keith Callahan and Ken Hennessy.

"Refereeing has taught me how to cope with pressure situations and man management different scenarios."

GREAT SERVICE

Pat Kelly, former FIFA referee was sad to see the lads go but was great full for their excellent contribution over the years.

“We have two of our most experienced referees retiring at the end of this season.

"Dan Deady and Edwin McNally who have given great service to refereeing from local to League of Ireland and back to local football in their later years.

"Both were also chairman of the Cork branch of the ISRS and were fully supportive of new members joining the branch. Dan refereed the semi-final of the FAI Intermediate Cup this season, and Ed has refereed the Intermediate Cup Final previously.

"To lose so much experience at a time when we are trying to recruit new referees is unfortunate, but the recruitment drive will hopefully unearth more referees of the calibre of both Edwin and Dan.”